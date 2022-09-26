Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Full Tracklist

If you’re looking for a new rhythm game to keep your attention, you may need to dive into Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. No matter if you’re a fan of Japan in general, or just want something that oozes style and substance, you’ll find that there is a lot to love in this deceptively simple game.

However, one of the most important parts of any rhythm game is its tracklist can make or break a game. Thankfully, while you may not have heard of some of these tracks, there are more than enough to keep any player occupied and happy, with maybe a few new favorites along the way. Here is the full base game tracklist for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival.

All Songs Available In Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

While you’ll be able to download plenty of tracks or subscribe to the Music Pass, you’ll find that there is plenty of content in the base game to keep you happy and busy for quite some time. There are a total of 80 songs in the base game, with more available through DLC and other methods, but you’ll have more than enough to play through with just your base purchase! Here are all of the tracks that you’ll be able to partake in, without any additional purchases!

Song Name Genre Natsumatsuri POP Feel Special POP DDU-DU DDU-DU POP I LOVE… POP Into The Night POP Moonlight POP Marigold POP Ao to Natsu POP Zenzenzense POP KURENAI POP Gurenge – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Anime Kaikai Kitan – JUJUTSU KAISEN Anime Into The Unknown – Frozen II Anime Guren no Yumiya – Attack on Titan Anime Yumeo Kanaete DORAEMON Anime Mezase Pokemon Master -20th Anniversary- Anime A Cruel Angel’s Thesis – Neon Genesis EVANGELION Anime Butter-Fly – Digimon Adventure Anime Moonlight Legend – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Anime HAKAHUSHIGI ADVENTURE! – Dragon Ball Anime My Neighbor Totoro – Ending Theme Song Anime ROKI VOCALOID Music KING VOCALOID Music villain VOCALOID Music I want to be your heart VOCALOID Music Charles VOCALOID Music TELL ME BEAT VOCALOID Music Colorful Voice VOCALOID Music He’s A Pirate – Pirates of the Caribbean Variety Pixel Galaxy – Snail’s House Variety FREEDOM DIVE – xi Variety Mopemope – LeaF Variety Night of Knights / Knight of Nights – Touhou Project Arrange / beatMARIO Variety Saisyuu Kichiku Imouto Frandre S – Touhou Project Arrange / beatMARIO Variety William Tell Overture – Gioachino Rossini Classical Symphony No.5 – Ludwig van Beethoven Classical Three Marches Militaires – Franz Chubert Classical Etude Op.10, No.4 Classical Funikuri Funikura Classical La Campanella Classical Super Mario Bros. Game Music The Legend of Zelda Main Theme Game Music Kirby Star Allies Medley Game Music Life Will Change – Persona 5 Game Music MEGALOVAIA – UNDERTALE Game Music JOIN THE PAC -Taiko No Tatsujin Ver.- Game Music The Windmill Song – KLONOA Game Music ESCAPE FROM CRISIS – CRITICAL VELOCITY Game Music Donderful Everday NAMCO Original Favorite Sounds of Taiko NAMCO Original FURIFURI ♪NORINORI♪ NAMCO Original Gold Armor – DON KATSU FIGHT NAMCO Original Welcome to the Taiko Stadium NAMCO Original BOUKEN BIYORI NAMCO Original KAPPA HEAD NAMCO Original Semi-Conscious Catharsis NAMCO Original FUMA Module 6768 NAMCO Original ½ -inside me NAMCO Original Solitude Star NAMCO Original KONYA WA Hold Me NAMCO Original Nijiiro Baton NAMCO Original PETA-PETA!?PUMPKIN NAMCO Original PONPOKO RHYTHM NAMCO Original The ephemeral dances in the primordial NAMCO Original Zero NO Symphony NAMCO Original Fly again! NAMCO Original Fight Song for Weary Creator NAMCO Original Freeway3234 NAMCO Original AINANDAZE NAMCO Original via lactea NAMCO Original Dragoon NAMCO Original Youthful Coaster NAMCO Original GO GET’EM! NAMCO Original KOKUSHIN CHRONICLE NAMCO Original Marionette Pure NAMCO Original HAYABUSA NAMCO Original Tokyo Tokkyo Kyo Kyokakyoku Kyokuchou!! NAMCO Original GEKIUN!SCHICHIFUKU Happy Crew NAMCO Original

And those are all of the songs available in the game, without the Music Pass or any DLC! As you can see, there are plenty of tracks there, with tons of variety all around, so you’ll not have a song to play around with! Make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on our Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Guide Section, so you’ll know everything that’s coming to the game shortly!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.