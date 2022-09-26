Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Full Tracklist

Ready to drum to your heart's content? Find out what songs you can jam to!

September 26th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

If you’re looking for a new rhythm game to keep your attention, you may need to dive into Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. No matter if you’re a fan of Japan in general, or just want something that oozes style and substance, you’ll find that there is a lot to love in this deceptively simple game.

However, one of the most important parts of any rhythm game is its tracklist can make or break a game. Thankfully, while you may not have heard of some of these tracks, there are more than enough to keep any player occupied and happy, with maybe a few new favorites along the way. Here is the full base game tracklist for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. 

All Songs Available In Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

While you’ll be able to download plenty of tracks or subscribe to the Music Pass, you’ll find that there is plenty of content in the base game to keep you happy and busy for quite some time. There are a total of 80 songs in the base game, with more available through DLC and other methods, but you’ll have more than enough to play through with just your base purchase! Here are all of the tracks that you’ll be able to partake in, without any additional purchases!

Song Name Genre
Natsumatsuri POP
Feel Special POP
DDU-DU DDU-DU POP
I LOVE… POP
Into The Night POP
Moonlight POP
Marigold POP
Ao to Natsu POP
Zenzenzense POP
KURENAI POP
Gurenge – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Anime
Kaikai Kitan – JUJUTSU KAISEN Anime
Into The Unknown – Frozen II Anime
Guren no Yumiya – Attack on Titan Anime
Yumeo Kanaete DORAEMON Anime
Mezase Pokemon Master -20th Anniversary- Anime
A Cruel Angel’s Thesis – Neon Genesis EVANGELION Anime
Butter-Fly – Digimon Adventure Anime
Moonlight Legend – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Anime
HAKAHUSHIGI ADVENTURE! – Dragon Ball Anime
My Neighbor Totoro – Ending Theme Song Anime
ROKI VOCALOID Music
KING VOCALOID Music
villain VOCALOID Music
I want to be your heart VOCALOID Music
Charles VOCALOID Music
TELL ME BEAT VOCALOID Music
Colorful Voice VOCALOID Music
He’s A Pirate – Pirates of the Caribbean Variety
Pixel Galaxy – Snail’s House Variety
FREEDOM DIVE – xi Variety
Mopemope – LeaF Variety
Night of Knights / Knight of Nights – Touhou Project Arrange / beatMARIO Variety
Saisyuu Kichiku Imouto Frandre S – Touhou Project Arrange / beatMARIO Variety
William Tell Overture – Gioachino Rossini Classical
Symphony No.5 – Ludwig van Beethoven Classical
Three Marches Militaires – Franz Chubert Classical
Etude Op.10, No.4 Classical
Funikuri Funikura Classical
La Campanella Classical
Super Mario Bros. Game Music
The Legend of Zelda Main Theme Game Music
Kirby Star Allies Medley Game Music
Life Will Change – Persona 5 Game Music
MEGALOVAIA – UNDERTALE Game Music
JOIN THE PAC -Taiko No Tatsujin Ver.- Game Music
The Windmill Song – KLONOA Game Music
ESCAPE FROM CRISIS – CRITICAL VELOCITY Game Music
Donderful Everday NAMCO Original
Favorite Sounds of Taiko NAMCO Original
FURIFURI NORINORI NAMCO Original
Gold Armor – DON KATSU FIGHT NAMCO Original
Welcome to the Taiko Stadium NAMCO Original
BOUKEN BIYORI NAMCO Original
KAPPA HEAD NAMCO Original
Semi-Conscious Catharsis NAMCO Original
FUMA Module 6768 NAMCO Original
½ -inside me NAMCO Original
Solitude Star NAMCO Original
KONYA WA Hold Me NAMCO Original
Nijiiro Baton NAMCO Original
PETA-PETA!?PUMPKIN NAMCO Original
PONPOKO RHYTHM NAMCO Original
The ephemeral dances in the primordial NAMCO Original
Zero NO Symphony NAMCO Original
Fly again! NAMCO Original
Fight Song for Weary Creator NAMCO Original
Freeway3234 NAMCO Original
AINANDAZE NAMCO Original
via lactea NAMCO Original
Dragoon NAMCO Original
Youthful Coaster NAMCO Original
GO GET’EM! NAMCO Original
KOKUSHIN CHRONICLE NAMCO Original
Marionette Pure NAMCO Original
HAYABUSA NAMCO Original
Tokyo Tokkyo Kyo Kyokakyoku Kyokuchou!! NAMCO Original
GEKIUN!SCHICHIFUKU Happy Crew NAMCO Original

And those are all of the songs available in the game, without the Music Pass or any DLC! As you can see, there are plenty of tracks there, with tons of variety all around, so you’ll not have a song to play around with! Make sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on our Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Guide Section, so you’ll know everything that’s coming to the game shortly!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.

