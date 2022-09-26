Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – All Control Methods Explained

No matter the kind of player you are, there is plenty of fun to be had in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. No matter if you’re a devoted fan of the franchise, or someone coming into the series for the first time, you’ll be able to hone your skills, no matter the type of control method that you’re using.

Taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch and its unique hardware, you’ll be able to use a few different methods to control your musical dreams, so let’s dive right in and find out all of the different control methods that are available in your hands, or fingertips, in this unique rhythm title!

All Available Control Types in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

No matter if you’ve gotten your hands on an official Taiko drum, or if you’re planning on showcasing your skills with your Joy-Cons, you’ll find that you’ll be able to join in however you’d like. Let’s take a look at all of the ways that you’ll be able to smash through these Don’s and Ka’s, and what you’ll be able to use to do it!

Using Joy-Con Motion Controls

If you’re looking to emulate the feel of the Taiko drum, you’ll be able to use the motion controls built into the Joy-Cons to emulate the feeling of swinging at the drums. If you’re bringing them down in a straight motion, you’ll be able to hit the Don Notes or the Red Notes. If you bring them down in a swinging motion, you’ll be able to hit the Ka Notes or the Blue Notes.

While this may work quite well for some beginners and some lower-level songs, this may not be the most reliable method for songs on Hard, Expert, or Oni levels. This is more of a gimmicky control method, so you’ll be able to see how it plays, and learn and grow from here.

Using Joy-Con or Pro Controller Buttons

If you’re ready to try using the buttons of your controller to smack along to the beats coming across your screen, you’ll come to find out that this is an excellent way to keep pace with some of the more intense songs on the roster, and will also let you feel the beat as you make your way through your new favorite song.

Using the Joy-Cons may be the preferred method here because you’ll be able to use the D-Pad Down and the B Button to smash through the Dons and the Shoulder Buttons or the Left D-Pad and A Buttons to nail the Ka Notes. You’ll be able to keep up with all levels of difficulty with this control method.

Using the Nintendo Switch Joycon Touchscreen

If you’re looking to use your fingers as mock-Bachi sticks, you can utilize the touchscreen as a drum, with either a graphic of the drum displayed on-screen or with nothing shown at all as you tap away towards a high score. You’ll find that this is going to be one of the best methods overall for increasing your skill level, as you’ll be emulating the actual drum, rather than button presses.

If you don’t have a physical drum, you’ll find that this is going to be the best way to get your high scores, as you’ll be able to use four fingers at higher skill levels to nail every note that you need to. Many players of any skill level can learn and grow from this method, and you’ll have quite a bit of fun, even though this is only available in handheld mode.

Using the Taiko Drum Controller

Getting your hands on the Official Hori Taiko Drum is easier now than ever before, and while it may be a bit pricy, it’s worth every penny, especially if you’re planning on small modifications to increase the sensitivity of the controller. However, this is going to be where you’ll have the most fun, without a doubt.

Using the plastic Tatakons that come with the drum will allow you to smash any of the notes that come across your screen, and you’ll have more than enough time to learn how to do rolls and other complicated moves, and you’ll feel like an absolute champ the first time you nail a Hard, Expert or Oni level song. It’s the definitive way to play the game, but no matter how you play, you’ll have a blast.

And those are all of the different ways that you’ll be able to play your favorite songs at Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival! With over 500 songs to choose from in the Music Pass, you’ll never run out of things to do, so find your favorite way to play, and get to drumming!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.