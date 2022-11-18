Can You Rematch Titan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With Trainers finally starting the Treasure Hunt in the Paldea Region, fans of the series are in for a treat. Being able to take on monstrous Titan Pokemon as part of your school work sounds like something out of a dream, but for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, it’s all a part of a regular day. You may find yourself overwhelmed by them at first, but if you’re looking to get exact your revenge later, will you be able to?

As you work through this title collecting different badges to commemorate your victories, it may feel right to rechallenge these monsters once more to get your hands on plenty of experience points and maybe even a few items. Will Trainers be able to challenge them once more, or is it a one-and-done kind of deal?

Can You Fight Titans Again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There is a reason why the Titan fights are as big of a spectacle as they are. Going up against a one-of-a-kind monster will lead to a one-of-a-kind fight, especially since you will not be able to challenge them again. You may get lucky and encounter a larger-than-normal Pokemon that you can battle and capture near the location of these fights, but you will not be able to challenge the specific Titan more than once.

While some gamers may be upset by this, going along with the story and what happens during the events that unfold, it makes sense why they are the way they are. While Pokemon games are not normally known for their engaging plots, the events that unfold during Scarlet and Violet have actual reasons behind the happenings. So, being able to encounter and fight these monsters once fits with the overall narrative of the game, and maybe we’ll see them return in future games.

If you haven’t taken a chance to battle these monsters, or just need something to do if you’re lost, these offer a fair amount of challenge to newcomers and veterans alike. Coming in with weak Pokemon will get players nowhere, so stocking up and farming for items, as well as using special items to evolve certain Pokemon will let Trainers get the most out of these battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.