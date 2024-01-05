Chick’s Treasure Map Puzzle Solution in Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2)

Image: Rockstar Games

Chick’s Treasure Map, which can be acquired after players complete the first portion of Money Lending and Other Sins and successfully find and catch Chick Matthews, is very likely one of the first maps players will come across in Red Dead Redemption 2.

But although the map can be considered easy to decipher when we compare it to some of the game’s most elaborate ones, finding it can still be a hassle. To help with that, here’s how to complete the Chick’s Treasure Map Puzzle in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Chick’s Treasure Map Puzzle Solution

You will be able to find the treasure and solve the Chick’s Treasure Map Puzzle in Red Dead Redemption 2 by heading to a large tree located south of Moonstone Pond and northeast of Heartland Overflow. You can check out the tree’s exact location in the images below.

Image: RDR2 Map, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Image: RDR2 Map, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Related: RDR2 Weapon Unlock Guide: How to Get New Guns in Red Dead Redemption 2

Once at the tree, you will be able to get the treasure by examining a large hole located in its trunk. For all who mistakenly killed Chick, I’m happy to say that killing him either before or after acquiring the map does not affect the availability of the treasure. If you killed him before he handed over the map to Arthur, you can acquire it by looting his corpse.

How to Fix the Chick’s Treasure Bug in RDR2

If you meet a bug stopping you from collecting Chick’s Treasure in RDR2, either fast-travel to a random location and then return to the treasure spot or restart your game to fix it. If none of the above works for you, I recommend that you continue playing for a couple of hours before returning to the spot to try your luck.

Now that you how to easily find Chick’s Dept Money, don’t forget to also check out how to get the Semi Auto Shotgun in Red Dead Redemption 2.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024