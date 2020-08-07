COD: Modern Warfare – How to Get Dual Kodachis

Season 5 is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and several new weapons have been added to the game. While the AN-94 Assault Rifle and ISO Submachine Gun were heavily advertised as the main weapons for Season 5 and are the only new weapons included in the Battle Pass, there is another new weapon that has been quietly added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The Dual Kodachis are the newest melee weapon in Modern Warfare, a pair of blades that can be dual-wielded. Like the Kali Sticks, they’re locked behind a challenge, but it shouldn’t be very hard to complete.

How to Get the Dual Kodachis in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

To get the Dual Kodachis in Modern Warfare, you must kill 3 enemies from behind while using a knife in 15 different matches. Like the Kali Sticks, the Kodachi Blades require you to become familiar with melee weapons to unlock them. Getting knife kills can be tricky, but you should be able to get it done fairly quickly on small maps. After killing 3 enemies from behind with a knife across 15 different matches, you’ll unlock the Dual Kodachis.

If you have COD Points to spare, you can pick up the Eternal Samurai bundle from the in-game store to get the Dual Kodachis much more easily. For 1,000 COD Points, you can get the Daimyo blueprint that grants you instant access to a gold version of the Dual Kodachis, as well as a matching Riot Shield blueprint called Shogun. You’ll also receive a calling card and emblem too.

How to Get Knife Kills From Behind in Modern Warfare

This challenge is similar to other weapon unlocks challenges that have been featured in Modern Warfare in the past, so many of the same strategies apply. Since this is a melee-focused challenge, you’ll want to search for small maps. If Shoot the Ship or any other playlist that involves Shipment, Shoot House, or Rust is available, then that is what you should be playing. Equip a Riot Shield in your secondary slot to give yourself some extra protection, and choose Dead Silence as your Field Upgrade to help you get the jump on unsuspecting foes. Using perks like Double Time can also help you move faster, so keep that in mind when building a class to help with this challenge. After getting 3 knife kills from behind across 15 different games, the Dual Kodachis will be unlocked.