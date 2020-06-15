Modern Warfare – How to Get Kali Sticks Melee Weapon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 is finally here, bringing a host of new maps, modes, and weapons to Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. While the brand-new Fennec SMG and CR-56 AMAX assault rifle have taken most of the spotlight with the release of this new season, a bonus weapon has also been added to the game: the Kali Sticks. The Kali Sticks are an all-new melee weapon that can be used in Modern Warfare and Warzone, and you don’t even have to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass to get it. Like many new weapons added to Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Kali Sticks are locked behind a simple challenge. The requirements can be a bit challenging, but they shouldn’t take too long. This is how to unlock the Kali Sticks in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How to Get the Kali Sticks in Modern Warfare and Warzone

The Kali Sticks are acquired by completing a certain challenge. To unlock the Kali Sticks in Modern Warfare, all you need to do is get three kills with the knife while sliding in 15 different matches. It only makes sense that you’d need to use the only other melee weapon in Modern Warfare to unlock this new melee weapon. Once unlocked, the Kali Sticks function similarly to the knife, although they don’t deal nearly as much damage. To make up for their lower damage, the Kali Sticks attack much faster. You only need to smack someone twice with the Kali Sticks to score a kill.

If you don’t want to complete the necessary challenge to unlock then, then you can always purchase a bundle in the story that contains the Kali Sticks. Currently, there is only one Blueprint of the Kali Sticks that you can buy in the store. The Ram Jam Kali Sticks Blueprint is included in the Dragon Turtle Bundle, which costs 800 COD Points. The Bundles in the store cycle every day, so it may not be there when you check. Because the weapon is so new, however, the Dragon Turtle Bundle tends to show up in the store fairly frequently. You’ll also get an Emblem and a turtle shell themed Riot Shield Blueprint called Carapace alongside the Kali Sticks.

Tips For Completing the Kali Sticks Challenge

Getting knife kills while sliding can be difficult at first, but there are a few ways to basically guarantee you’ll get the three kills necessary in a given match. Small maps are going to be your best friend, so try to choose a playlist with smaller maps in the rotation. If Shoot the Ship or other fan-favorite playlists are not currently available, then just queue up for quick play and hope you get a small map.

As for your loadout, put Double Time in your Perk 1 slot and equip Dead Silence as your field upgrade. This will make getting around quickly and quietly much easier, allowing you to get the drop on enemies. Also, it doesn’t hurt to equip a Riot Shield to keep on your back so you don’t get shot from behind. Flash and Stun grenades can make getting close to enemies a lot less frustrating as well. Just make sure you kill at least 3 people in each match and make sure you’re sliding when you kill them. Keep it up for 15 games and you’ll unlock the Kali Sticks!