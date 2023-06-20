Image: Activision.

In true FPS fashion, although Season 4 of Warzone continues to go on strong, many new players are currently struggling to keep up given the difference in gear. But as a few players have spotted, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone might be receiving a feature set to help them with that. Here’s COD Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Recommended Weapon Bonus, explained.

What Are Recommended Weapon Bonuses in COD Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

According to Charlie Intel, the Recommended Weapon Bonus in Warzone DMZ highlights 22 set weapons and increases the XP earned by them by 20% while in use. Unfortunately for all hoping to max out their weapons using it, the feature seems to have been disabled from the game a short while after the debut of Warzone’s Season 4.

Although we did not see the feature for ourselves, if the feature becomes available again, it can be a game changer for those who are just jumping into the game, as it will allow them to unlock all of the Gunsmith features and new weapon blueprints as fast as possible.

When Will the Feature Become Available Again?

It is currently unknown if the Recommended Weapon Bonus feature will become available in the game again. But we believe the feature will be added to the game either later during season 4 or in season 5.

How to Get Bonus Weapon XP in Warzone 2

As you wait for the new feature to become available, you can increase the earned EXP of all of your weapons in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 by equipping Weapon EXP Tokens. The Tokens will increase your earned EXP by 2x and will be valid by either 1 hour or 15, 30, or 45 minutes depending on which you equip.

You can get the Tokens by either purchasing bundles, completing the Modern Warfare 2 main campaign, completing DMZ missions, and claiming Battle Pass rewards.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023