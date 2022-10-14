Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Event: All Event Items Explained

Your favorite spooktacular item variations are back in Dead by Daylight for a limited time! We will explain what all Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight event items do so you can focus on earning maximum Bloodpoints and Void Energy.

All Haunted by Daylight Event Items Explained in Dead by Daylight

The following items are available on your Survivor or Killer’s bloodweb during the Haunted by Daylight event:

All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox

Arcane Dowsing Rod

Blight Serum

Broken Bulb

Mystery Box

Refined Serum

Will O’ Wisp

All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox

All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox is a special medkit decorated with Halloween stickers. In addition, it is phosphorescent, which means it glows, making you more visible.

24 charges

35% speed boost to healing others

Self-healing action is unlocked

You can use this item after the event is over.

Arcane Dowsing Rod

The Arcane Dowsing Rod is an event offering that provides additional bloodpoints for completing event objectives.

Personal

Provides a +100% Bloodpoints bonus to event hooks, completed event generator repairs, and Void Energy transfers.

It provides a directional cue when an Unstable Rift spawns within 24 meters.

This offer is only usable during the Haunted by Daylight event.

Blight Serum

The Blight Serum is a killer add-on that is only useable during the event.

If you use the Blight Serum as the Blight, you will gain a single additional token toward his rush ability.

Every other killer gains the following benefits:

Press the Power button to start Blighted Rush, which allows you to dash forward at 200% movement speed for 2.5 seconds.

Start with 1 token.

Grant a token with each Survivor hook.

You cannot attack after initiating Blighted Rush.

Blight Serum deactivates after the event is over.

Broken Bulb

The Broken Bulb causes your flashlight to flicker, striking fear in every killer that sees its beam.

The flashlight beam’s brightness is increased by 30%.

Blindness duration is increased by 15%.

Maximum spookiness!

You can use this add-on after the event is over.

Mystery Box

Your standard Mystery Box has been reskinned as a grinning jack-o-lantern. In addition, your chance to pull items has now been converted to a static 20% chance of unlocking Special Event items.

Refined Serum

Using the secondary action will provide the following stats:

Movement speed increased by +5% for 16 seconds.

The healed survivor will leave behind a Blight trail.

Consumes medkit on use.

Will O’ Wisp

The Will O’ Wisp is a flashlight with a special cover that adds a cute ghost and slight tinge to the beam.

8 seconds of base use

You can use this item after the event is over.

Check out our additional killer and survivor stories to maximize your sacrifices or survival during the trials.

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.