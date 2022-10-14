Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Event: All Event Items Explained

Your favorite spooktacular item variations are back in Dead by Daylight for a limited time! We will explain what all Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight event items do so you can focus on earning maximum Bloodpoints and Void Energy.
All Haunted by Daylight Event Items Explained in Dead by Daylight
The following items are available on your Survivor or Killer’s bloodweb during the Haunted by Daylight event:
- All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox
- Arcane Dowsing Rod
- Blight Serum
- Broken Bulb
- Mystery Box
- Refined Serum
- Will O’ Wisp
All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox
All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox is a special medkit decorated with Halloween stickers. In addition, it is phosphorescent, which means it glows, making you more visible.
- 24 charges
- 35% speed boost to healing others
- Self-healing action is unlocked
You can use this item after the event is over.
Arcane Dowsing Rod
The Arcane Dowsing Rod is an event offering that provides additional bloodpoints for completing event objectives.
- Personal
- Provides a +100% Bloodpoints bonus to event hooks, completed event generator repairs, and Void Energy transfers.
- It provides a directional cue when an Unstable Rift spawns within 24 meters.
This offer is only usable during the Haunted by Daylight event.
Blight Serum
The Blight Serum is a killer add-on that is only useable during the event.
If you use the Blight Serum as the Blight, you will gain a single additional token toward his rush ability.
Every other killer gains the following benefits:
- Press the Power button to start Blighted Rush, which allows you to dash forward at 200% movement speed for 2.5 seconds.
- Start with 1 token.
- Grant a token with each Survivor hook.
- You cannot attack after initiating Blighted Rush.
Blight Serum deactivates after the event is over.
Broken Bulb
The Broken Bulb causes your flashlight to flicker, striking fear in every killer that sees its beam.
- The flashlight beam’s brightness is increased by 30%.
- Blindness duration is increased by 15%.
- Maximum spookiness!
You can use this add-on after the event is over.
Mystery Box
Your standard Mystery Box has been reskinned as a grinning jack-o-lantern. In addition, your chance to pull items has now been converted to a static 20% chance of unlocking Special Event items.
Refined Serum
Using the secondary action will provide the following stats:
- Movement speed increased by +5% for 16 seconds.
- The healed survivor will leave behind a Blight trail.
- Consumes medkit on use.
Will O’ Wisp
The Will O’ Wisp is a flashlight with a special cover that adds a cute ghost and slight tinge to the beam.
- 8 seconds of base use
You can use this item after the event is over.
Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.