Update 2.18 has arrived for Dead By Daylight and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A couple of weeks ago saw the latest major update to Dead By Daylight that added a new Killer and Survivor into the mix, with a K-Pop theme surrounding them. This latest update may not be as big as that, but there are some balancing and fixes found within across each platform. Here’s everything new with Dead By Daylight update 2.18.

Dead By Daylight Update 2.18 Patch Notes

Content

The Trickster

Increased movement speed while in the throw state and while actively throwing Blades

Decreased the recoil intensity and angle variation while throwing Blades

Removed the spread while throwing Blades

Decreased the Blade wind up time

Increased the Blade wind down time

Increased the time before the Laceration Meter begins decaying

Increased Main Event movement speed

Decreased Showstopper’s cooldown after Main Event has ended

Modified the Trickster’s Laceration meter artwork so that it is more clear when the meter is full vs partially full.

The Trickster add-ons

Decreased the effects of movement speed addons to account for the baseline movement speed increases in the above section:

Killing Part Chords from 0.054 m/s to 0.04 m/s

Caged Heart Shoes from 0.13 m/s to 0.1 m/s

Iridescent Photocard will now injure survivors at maximum laceration

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent pallets from stunning killers under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause pallets broken with the perk Spirit Fury to leave a collision zone behind.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Trickster from earning brutality points when injuring or downing survivors with blades.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Trickster to earn Chaser Emblem points when injuring or downing survivors with blades.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the add-ons Inferno Wires and Tequila Moonrock from increasing the duration of Main Event.

Fixed an issue that could cause a small delay in the activation of the Wraith’s post-uncloak speed boost.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Decisive Strike from deactivating when a survivor unhooks another survivor once the generators are powered or the endgame collapse has started

Fixed an issue that could cause Pyramid Head’s power cancel animation to play while charging Rites of Judgement if the charge is quickly cancelled and restarted

Fixed an issue that could cause the Oni to have incorrect rotation speed after hitting a survivor with a demon strike attack or after a demon dash.

Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from hearing the sound of the Blight’s slam

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress towards “Healthy Obsession” when healing the obsession.

Fixed an issue that could prevent “Nerves of Steel” from properly tracking successful skill checks

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress towards “Near Death Experience” if multiple survivors were downed during the match

Fixed an issue where rank and pip changes in a public match are not correctly displayed in the Scoreboard if the user quits the Game.

Fixed an issue that caused invisible collisions to block players on the side of exit gates in Red Forest maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Swamp maps to appears darker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to be stuck between rocks after being hit by the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to be able to climb on a rock in Yamaoka Estate by using Dead Hard.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to pounce outside the map when facing the wall.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to have a full lobby when the Party Privacy is set to ‘Public’ or ‘Friends Only.

Fixed an issue where results screens sometimes do not correctly display rank and pip changes when a player quits a public match.

Fixed an issue where a non-friend user that joined in a public lobby can then join the private lobby if both users have not backed out to the main menu.

Fixed an issue with the “recently played with” feature which was not displaying players encountered during a trial.

Fixed an issue that could cancel the Trickster’s Main Event when activated with 0 blades remaining.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Haste status effect’s timer from displaying correctly when triggered by the perk Smash Hit.

Fixed an issue that prevented the icon for the perk Smash Hit from displaying its activation state correctly

Fixed an issue that could cause the Blight to collide with the lid of the hatch when visible and open.

Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to become stuck in lockers when facing the Twins if hit by Charlotte when leaving a locker held closed by Victor.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Trickster to remain stuck in the Main Event pose when performing certain actions just before entering the Main Event cooldown.

Fixed an issue that could cause Victor to be able to pounce through vaults (pouncing over them is fine!).

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Tricker’s main event from ending correctly if the Aim Blade input is held.

Fixed an issue that could allow players controlling Victor to see activated survivor glyphs.

Fixed an issue that could prevent The Nurse from being slowed during her fatigue if stunned after or during a blink attack.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Hex: Ruin from activating when a generator is no longer being repaired if one survivor is grabbed while another is repairing

Fixed an issue that could cause the camera pan at the beginning of the trial to last too long

Various crash fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause the killer to not be able to pick up downed survivor on the basement stairs

Fixed an issue that could cause the Trapper traps to clip in multiples places inside the Chapel stairs

Fixed an issue that could cause the hatch to not open in the Gas Heaven’s garage

Xbox One only:

Fixed an issue where changing Party Privacy to Private and creating a Lobby disables inviting friends to game from the Xbox menu.

Microsoft Store only:

Fixed a crash when revoking consent.

Stadia only:

Fixed an issue where the value for ‘Mouse Sensitivity’ would be reset for Killer and Survivor when restarting the game.

PS5 only:

Fixed an issue where the ‘All Kill’ DLC is unavailable to purchase from in-game store and is still seen as ‘Coming Soon’.

This latest patch may not be adding a new Killer or anything, but there’s some balancing involved with the recent addition of The Trickster. Not only that, but there are also a bunch of fixes in general across all platforms, as well as some platform specific changes as well.

Dead By Daylight is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Dead By Daylight forums.