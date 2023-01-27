Dead Space Remake Impossible Mode: How to Unlock and All Difficulty Changes

Dead Space Remake players have been quickly finding out about all of the difficulty modes available to them however there is one particular mode named the ‘Impossible Mode’ which is a bit more hidden away. There are many aspects of Impossible Mode that will sound extremely appealing to players, especially those who edge more on the completionist side of the gaming sphere. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the mode and how to unlock Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake.

Unlocking Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake

In order to unlock Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake you will simply have to complete the game on any difficulty level that you wish. There is no need for you to choose a higher difficulty level on your first playthrough of the game. However, unlike the 1999 mode from BioShock Infinite, there is no secret code to unlock it quickly.

This means that you will have to just play the game leisurely and enjoy everything that it offers you along the way. You will have the Impossible Mode unlocked quicker than you realize.

All Changes With Impossible Mode in the Remake of Dead Space

This is a brutal difficulty setting which will push the limits of everything you’ve previously known in the experience. The original Dead Space had this difficulty setting and there aren’t too many changes apart from there only being one save file you will have access to. You need to also make sure to save at whatever save stations you can find as there isn’t any autosave.

All of the other changes with the mode are the same compared to the original. Some of these are that you will deal less damage than before but take higher damage from enemies. Generally, a lot of the main changes carry over from Hard difficulty mode such as the aforementioned damage increase from enemies. The item resources will notably be much lower as they will drop less. Whether you are playing the game on a Steam Deck or not you will have to be extra careful of everything in the game world.

Dead Space Remake is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023