Are you wondering which Difficulty you should choose in Dead Space Remake and an explanation of all difficulty levels? The original Dead Space game had achievements you could earn by beating each chapter on any difficulty level and beating the game on the hardest difficulty level possible. However, the hardest difficulty level was only for the faint of heart and hardcore gamers because of how it modifies your gameplay. So then, will Dead Space Remake have any difficulty level achievements, and how does it become more challenging as you increase the difficulty levels? Here is everything you need to decide which difficulty level you should choose in Dead Space Remake and why.

Which Difficulty Should You Choose in Dead Space Remake? All Difficulty Levels Explained

The difficulty level you choose for your initial playthrough does not matter because the difficulty level required to earn the achievement is not available until you beat the campaign. Once you have beaten the campaign, you will be rewarded with Impossible mode, which is the hardest difficulty mode in the game. Beating the game on Impossible mode will allow you to earn the Untouchable achievement.

In addition, when you beat the campaign, you will unlock New Game Plus, providing additional objectives like collecting all 12 Marker Fragments, which lets you unlock the game’s secret ending, making it worth playing the game a second time on the hardest difficulty.

Here are all four difficulty levels explained:

Easy: This difficulty level is recommended for beginners new to the game franchise or genre.

Normal: Dead Space Remake will be a challenge but is doable.

Hard: Resources are limited, and enemies become tougher.

Impossible: Resources are incredibly scarce, and enemies are deadly.

As stated above, the difficulty level you choose on your initial playthrough does not matter. However, we recommend you begin playing on Hard difficulty so there won’t be a massive jump in the game’s difficulty when you play using Impossible mode.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023