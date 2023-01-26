Have you seen all the rave reviews and are wondering when the Dead Space Remake preload and release times for all platforms so you can experience the game for yourself? Many new features are coming to the remake, including an entire voice cast, expanded lore, and new traversal. This overhaul ensures that the Dead Space Remake will be about 32GB in size, which will take considerable time to download. Lucky for us, we can preload the game before it releases, which will save us time and frustration. Here are all the Dead Space Remake preload and release times for all platforms so you can start playing the game as soon as it launches.

Dead Space Remake Preload and Release Times For All Platforms

Here are the Dead Space Remake preload and release times for all platforms. Check out your specific time zone to find your exact preload and release time.

Dead Space Remake Preload Times

You can preload Dead Space Remake, so you don’t have to wait for the game’s official release to begin the lengthy download process. The preload times will change depending on which platform you purchased Dead Space Remake on. Here are all the available preload times:

Xbox Series X|S: January 20 at 11 AM EST

January 20 at 11 AM EST PS5: January 25 at 11 AM EST

January 25 at 11 AM EST PC using Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App: January 25 at 11 AM EST

Dead Space Remake Release Times

Dead Space Remake will launch on January 27 on all platforms for most time zones:

8:00 AM PST Friday, January 27 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

9:00 AM MST Friday, January 27 (Denver, Calgary)

10:00 AM CST Friday, January 27 (Chicago, Regina)

11:00 AM EST Friday, January 27 (New York, Toronto)

12:00 PM AST Friday, January 27 (Halifax, Fredericton)

1:00 PM BRT Friday, January 27 (Brasilia Time)

4:00 PM GMT Friday, January 27 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CET Friday, January 27 (Europe)

9:30 PM IST Friday, January 27 (India)

11:00 PM ICT Friday, January 27 (Vietnam and Thailand)

12:00 AM PHT Saturday, January 28 (Philippines)

1:00 AM JST Saturday, January 28 (Japan)

3:00 AM AEDT Saturday, January 28 (Australia)

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023