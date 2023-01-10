All Confirmed Voice Actors in the Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake is right around the corner, and with it comes some quality-of-life improvements over the original. These include gameplay enhancements, high-quality cutscenes, and different placement of jumpscares compared to the 2008 version. Another improvement Motive Studios is adding is more voice acting across the board for all characters, including the main character Isaac. Are you wondering what actors are playing who in the Dead Space Remake? Keep reading, and we will provide you with all the confirmed characters.

Voice Actors for Dead Space Remake

While Isaac was voiced in Dead Space 2 and 3, he was not in the first entry into the series. They decided to keep the same actor as the sequels to voice Isaac to make the game feel like a faithful remake. This actor’s name is Gunner Wright. Below is the complete list of voice actors.

Gunner Wright as Isaac Clarke

Anthony Alabi as Zach Hammond

Tanya Clarke as Nicole Brennan

Brigette Kali Canales as Kendra Daniels

Faran Tahir as Challus Mercer

Besides Gunner Wright as Isaac, you may recognize another familiar name in that list; Tanya Clarke. Tanya played the same character in Dead Space 1 and 2, so it is nice to see her back again for the remake. She can also be seen in famous movies such as A Beautiful Mind and Repo Men.

As for the new actors, Anthony Alabi has been featured in well-known movies such as Pee-wees Big Holiday, NCIS, and the hit show, Longmire. Brigette Kali has been seen in Baby Driver, while Faran Tahir has been cast as President Patel in Elysium and Cobra Commander in the G.I Joe movie.

As you can see, the Dead Space Remake has a talented group of individuals for voice acting, and from their solid track record, we can rest assured that they will bring a phenomenal performance. That is all the confirmed voice actors so far, and if Motive Studios announces some more in the coming weeks before release, we will update you here.

The Dead Space remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023