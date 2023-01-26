Are you wondering if you can play Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck? The Steam Deck can easily handle various genres, triple-A titles, and recently published games. We’ve also found that the Steam Deck doesn’t suffer from the same stuttering issues as its PC counterpart, making your gameplay experience less frustrating. The Steam Deck is also the perfect mobile device that allows you to play games wherever you fancy.

If you are like us, you may wonder if every new title coming out is compatible with the Steam Deck and how well it performs. Unfortunately, it may be hard to know due to how Valve and developers handle the Steam Deck verification, which sometimes isn’t done when the game is released. Don’t worry, though. Here is everything you need to know about playing Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck.

Can You Play Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck?

Dead Space Remake hasn’t been verified by Valve or provided a rating showing the gameplay experience you can expect. However, without this verification, you can still play Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck. Remember, though, that you can only play Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck if you purchase the game from Steam. The Steam Deck cannot play games purchased from other stores like the Epic Games Store or the EA App.

The biggest concern with playing Dead Space Remake on the Steam Deck is EA’s inclusion of Denuvo DRM. Denuvo can cause Steam Deck users issues due to requiring authentication with its servers, inflating the file size, providing kernel access to the operating system, and accidentally falsely flagging games as illegitimate copies. None of these issues have been reported yet, but we’ve seen issues with previous games using Denuvo. We will update this guide with additional information as players like you report it.

If you preordered Dead Space Remake on Steam, you would receive a copy of Dead Space 2 as a reward. It has been confirmed that you can play Dead Space 2 on the Steam Deck to continue the fantastic sci-fi story after beating the remake.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023