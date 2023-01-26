Are you wondering how to redeem your Dead Space Remake preorder bonus when the game launches on January 27? The long-anticipated remake is almost here, and fans are asking if they will be rewarded for preordering the game before it releases. You’d be surprised that there is only one available preorder bonus using a specific platform. So, which platform is it, what are you rewarded with, and how do you redeem it? Here is everything you need to know about redeeming your Dead Space Remake Preorder Bonus when the game launches.

How to Redeem Your Dead Space Remake Preorder Bonus

The only preorder bonus available for Dead Space Remake is on Steam. You will receive a copy of Dead Space 2 as a bonus for preordering the standard or digital deluxe version of Dead Space Remake so that you can continue the epic story. This copy will be the original 2011 release, so don’t expect a remake or remastered version.

This counts for any pre-purchases made before this was announced. However, you don’t have to do anything to redeem your bonus, as a copy of Dead Space 2 will automatically be added to your Steam library. While this seems disappointing, you can still preload the game before the release date to enjoy this next-gen sci-fi horror game as soon as it is available.

Dead Space Remake Editions

If you don’t plan on purchasing Dead Space Remake on Steam or already own a copy of Dead Space 2, you can still unlock some goodies by purchasing two different game versions. Dead Space Remake is available in Standard, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collectors Edition.

Dead Space Remake Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

Base Game

5 Exclusive Cosmetics Unique Suits: Infested, Lone Survivor, and Venture Suit Textures: Sanctified and Bloody



Dead Space Remake Collectors Edition

The Collectors Edition includes the following items:

Digital EA App Code for Dead Space Standard Edition on PC

Digital Deluxe content includes 5 exclusive cosmetics (3 unique suits and 2 suit textures). Unique Suits: Infested, Lone Survivor, and Venture Suit Textures: Sanctified and Bloody

Dead Space Collector’s Box

Isaac Helmet Full-size, wearable helmet with working lights

Dead Space CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Four Mini Posters

Ishimura Patch

Marker Enamel Pin

Metal 4″ Marker Statue

Dead Space SteelBook

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27th, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

