Destiny 2: Best Exotic Weapons for PvP Season 14 – Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2‘s new season is in full swing, we are here to inform you of our list ‘ The Top 10 Destiny 2 Best Exotic Weapons for PvP’, updated for Season of the Splicer.

Destiny 2 is known by its community for bringing out unbalanced weapons in the past, creating a delicate meta in both PvE and PvP. The Crucible, Trails of Osiris, Iron Banner and Gambit are some of the most popular aspects of Destiny 2. Many Guardians are exclusively PvP players, yet even those who just dabble in PvP know how crucial having the right weapon is to get any weekly challenges or seasonal rank rewards.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Exotic weapons for PvE in Season 14.

#10 Fusion Rifle – Jötunn

Charge Shot: Hold down the trigger to charge up a tracking shot that explodes and burns on impact.

It tracks enemy combatants and kills them on contact. Charge fire the Jötunn at an enemy combatant in an open area to get a free kill or two.

#9 Linear Fusion Rifle – Sleeper Simulant

Dornröschen: The weapon’s laser over-penetrates enemies and refracts off hard surfaces.

The Sleeper Simulant is great at taking down enemy combatants at range, if a Guardian struggles with sniper precision shots. It kills one or more enemies in one hit, due to overpenetrating and sometimes the refracted laser will down one or multiple unseen guardians around a corner.

#8 Sidearm – Traveler’s Chosen

Gathering Light – Final blows with this weapon grant stacks of gathering light. Hold [Reload]: Consume stacks, granting melee, grenade, and class ability energy based on the number of stacks.

A very solid sidearm, its stats are well balanced and its perk allows a Guardian to fill their super and ability gauges faster. More super time means more kills across the PvP spectrum.

#7 Sniper Rifle – Cloudstrike

Mortal Polarity – Precision final blows generate a lightning bolt at the target’s location.

Cloudstrike isn’t the best sniper in Destiny 2, but it is the only sniper possessing an AoE perk that can efficiently kill multiple clumped-up Guardians with one precision final blow.

#6 Hand Cannon – The Last Word

Fan Fire: This weapon fires full auto. Hip-fire shots deal bonus precision damage while increasing reload speed and accuracy.

A very simple perk that can deal devastation to the Guardian facing down its barrel. The full-auto fire is a nice touch on top of bonuses from hip-fire.

#5 Fusion Rifle – Bastion

Saint’s Fists: Charge to fire 3 spreads of kinetic slugs.

Bastion received a nice buff in Season of the Chosen, it acts kind of like a Fusion Rifle shotgun that you charge up. It is super accurate and deals amazing damage killing Guardian’s with a very short charge time.

#4 Pulse Rifle – No Time to Explain

Rewind Again: Precision shots and shots against combatants slowed or frozen by Stasis will return to the magazine.

There is No Time to Explain how powerful this Pulse Rifle is in the current state of PvP. It is centered around making Stasis even more powerful and making Stasis even more powerful is already too much, especially after the recent necessary nerfs to Stasis in PvP.

#3 Scout Rifle – Dead Man’s Tale

Cranial Spike: Chaining precision hits grants bonus damage and quickens reload speed.

Dead Man’s Tale is a monster with a Guardian who is precise with consistent precision shots. In the hands of a seasoned PvP player, this gun can ruin the match for their opposition.

#2 Hand Cannon – Ace Of Spades

Memento Mori: Reloading after a kill loads magazine with a few extra-damage bullets. Grants radar while aiming down sights.

Cayde-6 left a nice present in the form of this hand Cannon, making sure that even after his sad departure, he can still help his favourite Guardian mock the enemy by killing them before they already know what hit them.

#1 Shotgun – The Chaperon

Precision Slug: Fires single-slug precision round.

What is there to really say, no one should be surprised that this abomination will always top the PvP meta. Guardians who have played PvP even a couple of times have been killed by the pesky shotgun too many times. If you don’t see a Chaperone in a match it is a time to rejoice and proceed to pull out your own Chaperone to make the match feel right.

