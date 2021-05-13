Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer: Week 1 Challenges and How to Complete Them

The week 1 challenges for Season of the Splicer are live, and they are all pretty easy to complete. Much like last season, the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer challenges reward seasonal currency, experience, and even Bright Dust. In this guide I’ll break down each of the Season of the Splicer week 1 challenges, and provide some insight into how you can complete each.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Week 1 Challenges

Below are all the challenges for week 1 of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer, to include completion requirements, tips, and their rewards. Keep in mind that they all reward seasonal experience, broken down by size. An “Extra Large” experience reward appears to be 250 experience, so a “2x Extra Large” experience rewards adds up to roughly 500 experience; just for your information. Alrighty, let’s get into it.

Hello, World Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete the Path of the Splicer I, and defeat powerful Cabal anywhere in the system. Bonus progress granted for defeating combatants in Override. Complete this week’s Splicer storyline in the H.E.L.M. Powerful Cabal are yellow-bar enemies, and they appear in Strikes, Battlegrounds, and Override (Cabal can appear instead of Vex). 2x Extra Large XP, 150 Decrypted Data, Lore

Maximum Override Complete Override missions and deposit Data Spikes as a team. Bonus progress granted for each piece of Season of the Splicer armor equipped. Complete 5 Override missions; you don’t even need to loot the chest at the end, just clear the mission. Data Spikes are the orbs gains from entering Vex portals and from killing special enemies during the boss fight. The Season of the Splicer is “Lightkin,” earnable from Override and Focused Umbral Engrams. 2x Extra Large XP, 150 Decrypted Data, Lore

Ethereal Splicer 1 Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and more. Ether is collected at the end of an activity – usually around 30-50 from playlist activities. This week Strikes offer bonus Ether. Extra Large XP

Sidearm Splicer In Override, defeat opponents with Sidearms. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows. This is a percent-based challenge. Regular kills are roughly 0.5%, and precision final blows 1.0%. You will be competing with your teammates for kills, so bring your best sidearm with a sizable magazine. Extra Large XP

Icebound On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Complete 10 bounties (so about two days worth of bounties, to include the weeklies). Activity progress is percent-based. Heroic Public Events offer the most progress. 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Challenge’s Aspiration Complete weekly playlist challenges. Complete 3 weekly playlist challenges. These are your Strike, Crucible, and Gambit weekly objectives, viewable from the Director. 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Close-Range Calibration Calibrate close-range weapons — Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Swords — on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets. As stated in the description, get kills with the above weapons on Europa. Override – Europa and Battleground – Hailstorm are dense with enemies, so they are the best for farming those rapid kills. 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Drifter’s Chosen Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit. Percent-based challenge. Banking motes is the easiest way to progress the challenge, though defeating Guardians offers the most progress. 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Sacred Scorcher Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations. Team Scorched is a special Crucible match, where everyone has a Scorch Cannon, and all abilities are disabled. Kill 50 Guardians: 1 point for direct kills, 2 for kills from a timed detonation via charging your cannon (you want to place these in chokepoints, since everyone will be jumping around all the time). 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Vex Deletion Protocol Defeat Vex bosses in strikes. Kill 5 Vex bosses; this week’s Nightfall is The Glassway, so run it 5 times instead of gambling with the regular playlist. 2x Extra Large XP, Bright Dust



Those are all of the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer week 1 challenges. For those of use who dislike Crucible and/or Gambit this week’s challenges are pretty painless to clear. Remember, you don’t need to finish all of these to reach rank 100 in the season track; there will be plenty of challenges throughout Season of the Splicer that will get you over that mark. Don’t be afraid to play the ones you enjoy. At a minimum, however, knock out the first two – Hello, World and Maximum Override – for the Decrypted Data seasonal currency.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.