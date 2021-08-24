Destiny 2 Crossplay Guide: How to Play With Friends on Other Platforms

Crossplay is finally here for Destiny 2, allowing players to squad up with their friends regardless of what platform they play on. Every Destiny 2 player on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia will finally be able to matchmake together and play Strikes, Raids, Crucible, and more. A few changes have been made to the Destiny 2 account system in order to facilitate crossplay, but it’s fairly easy to get set up. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Destiny 2.

How to Add Crossplay Friends in Destiny 2

While you’ll still have access to your Steam, Stadia, PSN, or Xbox Live friends, all crossplay friends have to be added using their Bungie name. To add a player as a Bungie Friend, all you have to do is enter their Bungie name on the Roster screen or on Bungie.net. Follow these steps to add crossplay friends in Destiny 2:

Open the Director while playing Destiny 2

Navigate to the Invites tab of the Roster screen

Enter your friend’s exact Bungie Name in the “Search by Bungie Name” field

Send a friend request to add them to your friend list

You can have a maximum of 200 Bungie Friends at a time, and you will be given the option to import your system’s friends list and automatically add everyone’s Bungie accounts when you start playing Destiny 2 after Season of the Lost launches.

How to Invite Crossplay Friends in Destiny 2

Once you have added a cross-platform player as a Bungie Friend, you will be able to invite them to your Fireteam just like any other player. Just go to the Roster screen and you will see them on your friends list. Every player will have an icon next to their name denoting which platform they are currently playing on.

However, while you can technically play with your friends, there are still a few missing crossplay features. In-game cross-platform voice chat is coming to Destiny 2 “soon after launch” according to Bungie, and the ability to change your Bungie name and display text chat on console is coming sometime this winter.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2021