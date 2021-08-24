Destiny 2: How to Change Bungie Name

Destiny 2 finally has full cross play, and everyone will be assigned a Bungie name that replaces their existing username. Your Steam ID, Xbox Gamertag, PSN ID, and Stadia ID will still be tied to your account, but the Bungie name system will be used going forward for friend requests and party invites. When you first log in, your display name will be similar to your existing username, but you can change it to something else if you want. Here’s how to change your Bungie name in Destiny 2.

How to Change Your Bungie Name in Destiny 2

Bungie names cannot currently be changed at the launch of cross play in Destiny 2. When the feature becomes available, however, here’s how to change your Bungie name:

Go to bungie.net and click “My Account” in the top right corner

Sign in by choosing the platform you play Destiny 2 on

Once signed in, click on your account icon in the top right corner

Select “Settings” and then navigate to the “Identity Settings” section

Enter your desired Bungie name in the “Display Name” section and click “Save”

Your new display name will automatically apply in-game the next time you log in. Bungie names can have a maximum of 26 characters. Your platform name (your PSN, Steam, or Xbox name) will still be viewable in-game, but it will only show up on the Roster screen of the Director.

How to Change Bungie Name on the Mobile App

You can also change your display name using the Destiny 2 Companion App if you prefer, and the process is largely the same. To change your name on the app, follow these steps:

Open the Destiny 2 Companion App

Sign in with the platform you play Destiny 2 on

Navigate to the Account Settings page

Find the Display Name section under Identity Settings

Enter your desired Bungie name and tap the checkmark in the top right corner to save

If you use this method to change your display name, then you may have to log out of Destiny 2 and log back into the game in order for the new name to show up.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2021