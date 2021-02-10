Destiny 2 – How to Farm Cabal Gold Fast

With the new Season of the Chosen going strong in Destiny 2, we find ourselves with numerous of new activities to do, one being farming a certain resource. While Umbral Engrams, Season Pass points and a lot more are things to look out for, Cabal Gold is something we simply can’t ignore, considering how key it it is to upgrade our Hammer of Proving.

How to farm Cabal Gold, in the most efficient way possible.

The specific resource is obtainable through a number of instances and events. Namely Strikes, the Crucible, Gambit matches, Public Events and Blindwell waves in the Dreaming City. How much Gold you earn, depends solely on the activity itself and its difficulty. Strikes for example offer 14 Cabal Gold each, while others less and so on.

As of now, it seems that the fastest way to amassing a lot of Gold the easiest way possible, is through Heroic Public Events. Finishing such events rewards you with 8 Cabal Gold, which is not a lot at first glance, but considering how fast you can complete these Heroic events, you can gather way more in a few minutes/ hours, if you decide spending a while there. Personally, in 50 minutes I had almost a 3/4 tank of Cabal Gold.

Now which ones are the best to farm you ask? Well then, Tangled Shore, EDZ and Nessus where you started this new ‘campaign’, are easily the best choices for Heroic Public Events. This is due to how of an easy access the events over there have. It will take minimal effort to jump from one event to another, which also makes this process quite fun, without halting the action.

42 Cabal Gold is the maximum amount you can have at a time, which is for sure not a lot, but it is very likely we will be able to increase that limit through rewards later on. For the time being, if you want to gather as much Gold as possible, to get the best out of your Hammer of Proving and get a lot of Focused Umbral Engrams, this is the way to go.

Season of the Chosen is currently live in Destiny 2.