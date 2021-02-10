Destiny 2 – Hammer of Proving Guide

Season of the Chosen is now on-going in Destiny 2, bringing us a ton of new and exciting stuff to do. One of our main goals starting out, is to unlock the fabled Hammer of Proving which will let you farm Cabal Gold and unlock the new Tribute Chests.

How to unlock the Hammer of Proving.

While you start out in HELM, Season of the Chosen’s main area where you can also Focus Umbral Engrams, you continue with the rest of the very short campaign of the new Season. Completing the last Battleground activity the campaign throws at you, you then need to visit HELM and find the Prismatic Recaster. Playing with it a little bit and then running a second Battleground, will award you with this Hammer of Proving, therefore getting it is rather easy as it’s only a matter of time. You can unlock Perks later on in this area, but for now you should start farming Cabal Gold and unlock many Tribute Chests.

Farm Cabal Gold and unlock Tribute Chests.

Cabal Gold can be earned and farmed through Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, and public events. Mayhem matches give out x8 the amount of Cabal Gold you would normally get and Vanguard Strikes reward you with x14 the amount.

From your menu, if you choose your Hammer of Proving and take a look at it, you can see how much Gold you have accumulated (at first it will show 0/42). By right-clicking the Hammer, you will be able to see its sockets, where you can insert medallions for upgrading it, and this process takes Cabal Gold. Hence why you need to farm for it for a while.

Here comes the fun part now. Running the new Battleground activities and defeating the last Boss, will reward you with 3 Tribute Chests. From those Chests, you can use your Hammer to choose one and claim its content. Whenever your Hammer breaks a chest, it gains a certain charge. Those charges can be used as completion materials for Focusing Umbral Engrams, through the Prismatic Recaster.

Rinse and repeat all of the above, and you pretty much have the Season of the Chosen gameplay loop right there. It doesn’t seem that exciting, but considering the many things you can find within this Season, alongside everything else we could already do, I’d say Destiny 2 is in a pretty nice spot right now. Besides, at the end of the day, it is just a looter-shooter in nature.

Season of the Chosen is currently live in Destiny 2.