Destiny 2: How to get Spectral Pages

Spectral Pages are a new type of temporary currency players can use to buy items in the Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2. These pages are the first step of a long process of playing in a new event called the Haunted Sectors celebrating Halloween this year. Spectral Pages are mainly used to complete The Book of the Forgotten in the Tower. In this guide, we will show you how to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2.

Where to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, players will use Spectral Pages to complete The Book of the Forgotten during the Festival of the Lost. To get Spectral Pages, players will first need to equip any mask in their inventory.

If you do not have a mask, head over to Eva Levante in the Tower and buy one for 100 Glimmer. You can not get any Spectral Pages if you are not wearing a mask, so be sure to pick one up before continuing through this guide.

All Spectral Page Locations in Destiny 2

The first place you can pick up Spectral Pages is by doing Strikes with your mask on. You will be rewarded with five Spectral Pages after completing a strike. Every Strike rewards you with five pages each, which makes this an easy and effective way to gather your pages.

The second place to get Spectral Pages is by doing weekly Nightfall Strikes with your mask on. You will be rewarded with five Spectral Pages no matter the difficulty level for weekly Nightfalls.

The third place to snag Spectral Pages is through the Crucible. After any Crucible match, you will get three Spectral Pages. They may seem less, but Crucible matches go by much quicker than Strikes or Nightfalls, so if you want to finish getting your Spectral Pages fast, go with this route.

The fourth and last place to get Spectral Pages is through the Gambit. You will get three Spectral Pages per Gambit match. Like with Crucible matches, this is a fast method of getting Spectral Pages as it doesn’t matter if you win or lose.

If your Spectral Pages are not manifesting in Destiny 2, be sure to check our latest guide on how to fix the issue. Many issues are facing the problem as they attempt to find pages to fill up the Book of the Forgotten, so read it out if you are having trouble.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.