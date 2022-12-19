Destiny 2 Hung Jury SR4 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The Season of The Seraph in Destiny 2 has seen the return of some popular vanguard weapons from previous seasons. One of the returning weapons that you will want to keep your eyes out for is the Hung Jury SR4. This scout rifle was added back during Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer and stuck around for a season or two before it was vaulted. However, with the Season of Seraph, we are getting this back as well as the Wendigo GL3.

Since the Hung Jury SR4 is a vanguard weapon, it has access to three different options for its origin traits. You can always choose the weapon manufacturer trait of Omolon Fluid Dynamics which grants reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine. You can also choose between the two vanguard traits of Stunning Recovery for partial reload, health regen, and increased recovery or Vanguard’s Vindication for a small amount of healing on each kill you get.

Before we go over the god roll perk to look out for on the Hung Jury SR4, let’s go over its base stats:

Impact: 62

62 Range: 49

49 Stability: 55

55 Handling: 50

50 Reload Speed: 46

46 Magazine: 16

Hung Jury SR4 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

This scout rifle is perfect for PvE since it has some staple perks that players love to see on it. Since we also need scout rifles to handle champions this season, the Hung Jury SR4 is something you don’t want to miss out on. Some of the staple kinetic weapon perks are here, like Firefly and Explosive Payload. Firefly will cause a solar explosion on any headshot kills as well as boost your reload speed, while Explosive Payload causes your shots to explode and deal AOE damage.

With either of those perks, you will want to take Rapid Hit as the other perk option for the Hung Jury. Rapid Hit will increase your reload speed and stability for each headshot you hit. This makes hitting additional headshots much easier and stacks up the reload speed so you can practically instantly reload.

For your magazine perk, you will want to take Accurized Rounds. These rounds will give you a boost to range so you can take fights at longer ranges without suffering in the damage department. For your barrel perk, you will want to take Chambered Compensator. This perk will give you increased stability and recoil control at the cost of a bit of handling.

Hung Jury SR4 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

While the Hung Jury SR4 might not be your first PvP scout rifle option over something like the new Long Arm scout rifle, it does have some options worth considering if you manage to find them. Explosive Payload is always a staple that can work well. Dealing AOE damage to any nearby guardians of your target can help you rack up double kills with ease. However, Gutshot Straight is also an option on the Hung Jury SR4 you might want to look into.

Getting a bit of extra damage on a body shot can help keep your time to kill with the Hung Jury SR4 in line with the headshot time to kill. It can also help you win fights where you both miss a shot or two by giving you the unexpected edge damage-wise.

For the other perk, you could take either Rapid Hit or No Distractions. we have already gone over Rapid Hit for the PvE roll, but getting that extra stability for hitting headshots can help you keep racking up more headshots. No Distractions is normally a perk you would like to see on sniper but it can work well on a scout rifle if you want to play with it at longer ranges.

Take Appended Mag as your magazine perk to give yourself some extra shots in your magazine. This helps make sure you always have enough bullets to win a fight. Then for your barrel, you will want to take Arrowhead Brake. This is a staple barrel perk that gives plenty of recoil control and extra handling with no downside.

Whether you are grinding through the Dawning event to get some Balanced Flavors or going into the Crucible after all the new changes. A solid roll on the Hung Jury SR4 is a good option to use.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022