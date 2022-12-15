How to Get Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

The Balanced Flavors ingredient is one of the many ingredients you will come across in Destiny 2 during the Dawning event. There are two basic types of ingredients that you will come across in the game. The first type is an uncommon ingredient, which is determined by the type of enemy you defeat. The other is a rare ingredient, which is determined by the way in which you defeat the enemy.

Balanced Flavors is a rare ingredient in Destiny 2. But how do you get it? And where do you find it?

Where to Find the Balanced Flavors ingredient in Destiny 2 During the Dawning Event?

Balanced Flavors drops on each and every location in Destiny 2 barring the spaces where only friendlies spawn. However, to get this flavor to drop, you will have to defeat enemies at long range. This means you will have to bag kills with Snipers, Scout Rifles, Bows, and Pulse Rifles. There are a lot of options for you to use when it comes to the weapon types mentioned above.

Apart from the legendary variants in the game, there are some really interesting Exotics in the game that conform to the aforementioned weapon types. The Jade Rabbit, No Time To Explain, Le Monarque, and Izanagi’s Burden are some popular weapons that you could use against the enemies in the game in order to get this ingredient in Destiny 2.

Recipes That Require This Ingredient

There are two specific recipes in the Dawning event that require this ingredient. The two recipes are as follows:

Bittersweet Biscotti: You need to give this item to Crow. He can be found at the H.E.L.M. To bake these goodies for Crow, you will need to get your hands on Balanced Flavors and Dark Ether Canes.

Hot Crossfire Buns: This one's for your very own Combat Style mod vendor Ada-1. She can be found next to the loom at the Tower itself. To bake these goodies for her, you will need regular Ether Canes along with Balanced Flavors in Destiny 2.

That’s all that you need to know about this ingredient currently. There are a lot of other ingredients that you need to farm during the Dawning in the game. From Personal Touch to Dark Frosting to Sharp Flavors, all these rare ingredients are important when it comes to crafting some savories in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022