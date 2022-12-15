How-to-Get-Dark-Frosting-in-Destiny-2-Dawning-Event

As you explore the various ingredients and flavors Destiny 2 has to offer during The Dawning event, you’ll quickly realize how scarce some items are compared to others. Much like standard loot, you come across in Destiny, the ingredients you’ll need to find within this event come with a scale of rarity, so while an item like Sharp Flavor seems pretty easy to come across during any instance of combat, an item like Dark Frosting is significantly more elusive. So, if you’re searching for how to get ahold of this item and don’t know where to start, read on.

Where to Find Dark Frosting in Destiny 2

Although the process seems simple once you get to grips with everything required to farm, that doesn’t make it any easier if you don’t know where to start. Dark Frosting is a potential drop when you obtain Statis Final Blows from any source, which includes weapon damage and abilities. So, if you’re looking to maximize how much Dark Frosting you can gather at once, it’s best to arm yourself with Statis weapons and subclasses and take on as many enemies as possible. There’s a huge variety of Statis weapons available in the game, so you’re bound to find something that suits your style.

Similarly to every other ingredient and flavor dropped during The Dawning, you’ll need to face a lot of enemies to farm all the necessary ingredients you need to bake a batch of cookies for your favorite NPCs. Still, if you’re getting as many Statis kills as possible, then the Dark Frosting will begin to stack up quickly. The drop rate can be consistent, but that’s the case with most ingredients throughout The Dawning, so keep playing, and you’ll be able to reap the benefits and bake away in no time.

