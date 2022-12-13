How to Get Ingredients Quickly in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Central to the Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2 is collecting ingredients. When using Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 to create cookies with recipes, each recipe has an uncommon ingredient, a rare ingredient, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Needless to say, you’ll need a lot of ingredients and fast. Here is how to get ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022.

How to Farm Ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Uncommon and rare ingredients are earned the same way: you have to do what is required of the ingredient. Each ingredient has a specific requirement. Uncommon ingredients require you to defeat a specific enemy type. Rare ingredients require you to use a specific weapon, subclass, or ability.

An example of an uncommon ingredient is Vex Milk is gained by defeating Vex. An example of a rare ingredient is Impossible Heat is gained by defeating opponents with Solar damage.

To get ingredients quickly in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022, all you need to do is complete the specific requirement for the ingredient you want. The Dawning 2022 quests, called Cookie Delivery Helper, requires you to make three types of cookies at a time. Identify each cookie type, examine what ingredients are needed, and defeat that specific enemy for the uncommon ingredient and defeat them in a specific way to get the rare ingredient.

You can even get uncommon and rare ingredients by completing Eva Levante’s daily bounties. It is random what ingredient each daily bounty has, but it’s good to collect ingredients where you can. Plus, you’ll get some good XP and two Dawning Spirit.

You can passively get ingredients by focusing on focusing the best Deepsight Resonance Seraph weapons. However you get the ingredients you need, by making the cookies and delivering them to your friends across the system, you’ll make progress with the Event Challenges which is the ultimate goal.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022