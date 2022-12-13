The Dawning 2022 Event Card upgrade is an option every Destiny 2 player needs to make. While everything in the Dawning 2022 event is free, there are some rewards that are roped off for Event Ticket upgrade owners only. Here is if the Dawning 2022 Event Card upgrade is worth it in Destiny 2.

Is the Dawning 2022 Event Card Upgrade Worth It?

Everything in the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event, including Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, is free for all players to enjoy. All players have access to getting the Dawning 2022 title, weapons, and Event Challenge rewards. However, the only thing free players won’t get and players who purchase the Dawning Event Card upgrade will get is the upgraded event card rewards.

The Dawning Event Card upgrade costs 1,000 Silver which translates to $10.00 USD. Upon buying the upgraded event card, you’ll immediately unlock the Downhill Skiing Exotic Emote, the Exotic Forward Erebus, and Legendary Noble Rime Shader.

As you complete Event Challenges, you’ll get one Event Ticket each. Only upgraded event cardholders get to spend these Event Tickets on the upgraded event card rewards. Here are all of the upgraded event card rewards in the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event:

Legendary Warm Hat Ghost Projection – One Event Ticket

– One Event Ticket Legendary Gift Stack Entrance Transmat Effect – Three Event Ticket

– Three Event Ticket Legendary Action Figure Showdown Emote – Five Event Ticket

– Five Event Ticket Exotic Mountainside Ghost Shell – Seven Event Ticket

With everything the Dawning 2022 Event Card upgrade gets you, we think that it isn’t worth it. You can determine if the Dawning 2022 upgrade event card rewards are worth it for you, but to us, they aren’t.

Instead, you can focus on collecting Essence of Dawning and participating regularly in the Dawning 2022 event. You can also keep grinding towards the best Seraph weapons available in Season of the Seraph.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022