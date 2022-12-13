All Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2

And more importantly, what rewards are there in the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges?

December 13th, 2022 by Noah Nelson
Destiny 2 has a relatively new model for seasonal events like The Dawning 2022 and it includes Event Challenges. There are 17 Event Challenges in total during the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event. They function like mini bounties that are active during the entire event which ends on January 3. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges, how to complete them, and what they offer.

All Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges

As mentioned previously, there are 17 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges to complete. Completing them offers you one Event Ticket each, which is only usable if you have the upgraded event card, as well as five Dawning Spirit and a specific reward.

Here are all of the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2:

NameRequirementReward
Dawn of the DawningComplete the Dawning introduction quests, “Bake a Cookie” and “Give a Gift to Zavala.”Access to the Event Challenges
Amateur BakerBake six of the cookies in the Dawning Oven.A Dawning 2022 Emblem, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Adept BakerBake 13 of the cookies in the Dawning Oven.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Expert BakerBake 20 of the cookies in the Dawning Oven.Enhancement Prism, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Shopping SpreePurchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva with Dawning Spirit.Hoarfrost Sunrise Shader, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Snowball OpsDefeat 100 combatants with snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist.Joyful Gift Shader, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Snowball DaresDefeat combatants with snowballs in Dares of Eternity.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
ThundersnowDefeat combatants or Guardians with Arc weapons or abilities.Cold Front, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket
Deep FreezeDefeat combatants or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities.Zephyr, five Enhancement Cores, and an Event Ticket
SnowmeltDefeat combatants or Guardians with Solar weapons or abilities.Avalanche, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket
They Call It sNOwDefeat combatants or Guardians with Void weapons or abilities.Glacioclasm, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket
Vanguard EternityComplete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Competitive SpiritComplete Crucible or Gambit matches.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Nightmare Seraph Before DawningComplete Nightmare Containments or Heist Battlegrounds.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
With Light Comes Dawn-ingComplete activities in Savathun’s Throne World.A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Bake-stravaganzaBake 50 cookies in the Dawning Oven.Exotic Dawning Chimes Sheel, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket
Star BakerEarn the Dawning 2022 Seal.One Ascendant Shard and one Ascendant Alloy

And that is all of the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2. Though it isn’t an Event Challenge, you’ll need to know how to quickly get Essence of Dawning because it is needed in every cookie recipe.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022

