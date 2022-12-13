All Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has a relatively new model for seasonal events like The Dawning 2022 and it includes Event Challenges. There are 17 Event Challenges in total during the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event. They function like mini bounties that are active during the entire event which ends on January 3. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges, how to complete them, and what they offer.

All Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges

As mentioned previously, there are 17 Dawning 2022 Event Challenges to complete. Completing them offers you one Event Ticket each, which is only usable if you have the upgraded event card, as well as five Dawning Spirit and a specific reward.

Here are all of the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2:

Name Requirement Reward Dawn of the Dawning Complete the Dawning introduction quests, “Bake a Cookie” and “Give a Gift to Zavala.” Access to the Event Challenges Amateur Baker Bake six of the cookies in the Dawning Oven. A Dawning 2022 Emblem, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Adept Baker Bake 13 of the cookies in the Dawning Oven. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Expert Baker Bake 20 of the cookies in the Dawning Oven. Enhancement Prism, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Shopping Spree Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva with Dawning Spirit. Hoarfrost Sunrise Shader, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Snowball Ops Defeat 100 combatants with snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist. Joyful Gift Shader, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Snowball Dares Defeat combatants with snowballs in Dares of Eternity. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Thundersnow Defeat combatants or Guardians with Arc weapons or abilities. Cold Front, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket Deep Freeze Defeat combatants or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities. Zephyr, five Enhancement Cores, and an Event Ticket Snowmelt Defeat combatants or Guardians with Solar weapons or abilities. Avalanche, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket They Call It sNOw Defeat combatants or Guardians with Void weapons or abilities. Glacioclasm, one Upgrade Module, and an Event Ticket Vanguard Eternity Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Competitive Spirit Complete Crucible or Gambit matches. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning Complete Nightmare Containments or Heist Battlegrounds. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket With Light Comes Dawn-ing Complete activities in Savathun’s Throne World. A Gift in Return, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Bake-stravaganza Bake 50 cookies in the Dawning Oven. Exotic Dawning Chimes Sheel, five Dawning Spirit, and an Event Ticket Star Baker Earn the Dawning 2022 Seal. One Ascendant Shard and one Ascendant Alloy

And that is all of the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges in Destiny 2. Though it isn’t an Event Challenge, you’ll need to know how to quickly get Essence of Dawning because it is needed in every cookie recipe.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022