Where to Find Snowballs and How to Use Them in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 is the winter event and it includes snowballs. These snowballs are sometimes a required part of completing bounties but won’t help you get more Dawning Spirit. While they are a fun feature that definitely brings the holiday cheer for Guardians, I can’t say the same for their enemies. Here is where to find snowballs in Destiny 2 and how to use them.

Where to Find Snowballs in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Snowballs can be found throughout the Throne World, near Public Events, Vanguard Ops playlists and Nightfalls, in Dares of Eternity, and in Europan Lost Sectors. Though these are very random spots, these are the only places to find snowballs in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022.

Eva Levante at The Tower has a weekly bounty called Snowball Fight which requires you to defeat 50 combatants with snowballs. By completing this bounty, you’ll get a lot of XP, Bright Dust, 10 Dawning Spirit, and 30 Essence of Dawning.

How to Use Snowballs in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Snowballs are easy to spot as they are found on a white patch of snow. You’ll see a couple of snowballs floating above the patch of snow. To equip a snowball, all you need to do is go up to it and press the interact button that comes up.

With a snowball equipped, you’ll enter the third-person mode. When you want to use the snowball, simply press the shoot button and you’ll launch your snowball. The fact that using a snowball activates the same animation as when a Warlock uses a Nova Bomb is genuinely hilarious and fun.

You can only carry one snowball at a time, but the snowballs deal a lot of damage. Each snowball deals around 17,000 damage. You can upgrade the snowballs by spending Dawning Spirit at Eva.

Remember, snowballs are only available during the Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event which ends on January 3, so make sure to get out there and start a snowball fight.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022