How-to-Get-Sharp-Flavor-in-Destiny-2-Dawning-Event

Rather than having players run around collecting loot, typical of Destiny 2, The Dawning event has players farming ingredients to bake cookies in favor of the holidays. However, finding every ingredient isn’t as simple as it may seem, and while the bulk of enemies will drop something incredibly common, you’ll need to know who to target if you want to ensure you’re receiving what you’re after. Luckily, if you’re on the hunt for Sharp Flavor, you won’t need to go very far. So read on to find out how you can get Sharp Flavor during The Dawning.

How to Farm Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2 During The Dawning

Sharp Flavor can only be dropped from enemies with swords during this event, so targeting populated areas with a lot of sword-wielding enemies is sure to return a hearty stream of Sharp Flavor. However, the drop isn’t guaranteed. There is a possibility for players to receive another ingredient, like something more elusive such as Dark Frosting, depending on the elements of the sword, which is why targeting a group is so important. The more enemies you face with swords, the more likely you will consistently receive the Flavor you’re looking for.

Sharp Flavor is one of the more common ingredients during this event, so you’ll probably get to a point where you don’t need to seek it out actively. However, if you want to make sure you’re farming the most you can, then your main setback will be your weapon and finding ammo, so if you’re looking to blast through the challenge, then it might be worth getting an ammo finder mod to give yourself the upper hand. Since your enemies are wielding swords that never lose their ammo, you’ll need to ensure you’ve got what it takes to face them before you can reap the benefits.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022