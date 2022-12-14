How to Get Ether Cane in Destiny 2 Dawning Event

The Dawning event is back once again in Destiny 2, giving Guardians the opportunity to spread some love around the Tower and show their appreciation to their favorite Vanguard members and allies by baking special cookies for them. To get started on your baking quest, just visit Eva Levante in the Tower to kick off this year’s Dawning event. After starting the quest, however, you’ll find yourself in need of various ingredients from throughout the solar system, most notably Ether Cane. This ingredient is required for every single one of the recipes from the second stage of this year’s Dawning questline, so you’ll need to stock up on it if you want to unlock all of the unique event rewards for your Destiny 2 Guardian.

Best Ways to Farm Ether Cane Fast in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2022 Event

Ether Cane is obtained by defeating Fallen anywhere in the solar system. You can find Fallen in just about every zone in the game, but there are a few ways to get guaranteed groups of Fallen to make the grinding process easier. Firstly, you can run certain strikes that feature Fallen foes like Fallen S.A.B.E.R. in the Cosmodrome on Earth or Exodus Crash on Nessus. Fallen also spawn in the overworld frequently in the European Dead Zone on Earth and all over Europa as well.

The easiest method to find a bunch of Fallen enemies and farm Ether Cane fast in Destiny 2 is to repeatedly run Lost Sectors in the EDZ on Earth. There are quite a few easy Lost Sectors right next to the first landing zone near Devrim Kay’s church, so just take your pick and clear the area of Fallen over and over again. Not only will you earn a nice chunk of seasonal XP for doing so, but you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to stock up on Ether Cane in the process.

Ether Cane isn’t the rarest ingredient for the Dawning event, but it’s still an uncommon drop. Don’t expect every Fallen enemy to drop it upon defeat. However, with such a large Fallen presence in the EDZ, it’s easy to get at least a few pieces of Ether Cane for your Dawning baking needs in just a few minutes. This won’t be the last time you’ll need to farm for baking ingredients during this event, so get used to running Lost Sectors and strikes over and over again to bake every cookie and complete all Dawning 2022 challenges.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022