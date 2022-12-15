How to Get Personal Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

The Personal Touch is one of the many flavors you will come across during the Destiny 2 Dawning event. These flavors are ingredients you need while baking special cookies in the game.

The Dawning is one of the four major celebratory events in Destiny 2. During this season, you will be running around the Tower, delivering cookies and other savories to the members of the Vanguard. To bake these savories, however, you will require special ingredients that can only be picked up by defeating enemies around the system.

Where to Find the Personal Touch ingredient During the Dawning Event in Destiny 2?

The names of the ingredients always hint at the source from which they drop. In the case of Personal Touch, this ingredient drops from killing enemies with melee final blows. It doesn’t have to be a powered melee hit, a regular melee hit will also do.

Getting melee final blows with a Hunter isn’t that difficult if you’re running Arc, Solar, or Stasis subclasses. Moreover, it’s pretty simple to get back your melee energy whenever you’re on a Hunter. The Liar’s Handshake is a wonderful Exotic that works well with your Arc melee abilities.

When it comes to Titans, the Heart of Innermost Light is the go-to Exotic for melees. It doesn’t matter if you’re using the Throwing Hammer or the Thunderclap, this Exotic works wonderfully well with both these Exotics.

Warlocks also have some pretty interesting melee abilities that they can use. The bottom line is no matter what class you’re on, getting the Personal Touch ingredient in Destiny 2 isn’t that difficult. If you’re running short on melee energy, use a weapon with the Pugilist perk, and you’ll have a steady supply of melee energy. The Traveler’s Chosen Exotic Sidearm is a wonderful choice as well.

Recipes That Require Personal Touch

There are only two recipes that require Personal Touch in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event. They are as follows:

Lavender Ribbon Cookies: Meant for Saint-14. You’ll find him lurking in front of his ship, at the Hangar. The recipe for this item requires Personal Touch and Vex Milk.

Meant for Saint-14. You’ll find him lurking in front of his ship, at the Hangar. The recipe for this item requires Personal Touch and Vex Milk. Eliksni Birdseed: Suraya Hawthorne is the vendor who offers all Clan-related bounties in the game. The recipe for this item requires Personal Touch and Ether Cane.

Based on what the community has been saying, the Personal Touch ingredient might be bugged. Alternatively, the drop rates for this item might be low as well. If there’s a bug, then expect it to be addressed in a hotfix soon.

Now that the Dawning event is live, here’s how you can get your hands on Dark Frosting and Sharp Flavor in the game. And if you’re unsure of how to use Eva’s Dawning Oven, here’s how you can do it in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022