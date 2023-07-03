Destiny 2 Lucky Week Fishing Explained: Easy Ways to Catch Exotic Fish

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fishing in Destiny 2 is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to the upcoming Lucky Week. If you want to complete the hidden Broken Blade Exotic quest, then you need to be fishing in Destiny 2 this week since it is Lucky Week. Here’s what Lucky Week is and why you need to be fishing right now in Destiny 2.

What is Lucky Week in Destiny 2?

If you want to get your hands on Wicked Implement, the new Exotic Strand Scout Rifle in Destiny 2, then you need to be fishing during Lucky Week. I know, I hate that Bungie has gatekept a new Exotic weapon behind fishing too.

After the weekly reset on July 4, 2023, Destiny 2 Lucky Week will start. According to Bungie, during this one week, Nessus, the EDZ, and Throne World will “have a bonus that doubles the Exotic fish catch rate.”

While the catch rate for Exotic fish is already low, Lucky Week doubles your chances of catching an Exotic fish which will improve your chances of getting the Exotic fish necessary to get all Broken Blades required for the hidden Exotic quest.

Best Ways to Catch Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

Take it from someone who hasn’t caught any Exotic fish (thanks RNG) but knows the best strategy to obtain them; to catch Exotic fish fast and easily, get Focused fishing as fast as possible.

There are only two tricks you need to know to get Focused fishing fast in Destiny 2: fish with as many Guardians as you can and stand still until the Public Event is gone.

The higher your Focused Fishing, the better your chances are of catching Exotic fish. The only way to increase the Focused Fishing meter is to collect Legendary or Exotic fish. Hence, the more Guardians you have catching Legendary fish, the more your Focused Fishing will go up, and the better to catch Exotic fish.

The first step is pretty easy. Simply, fast travel to Nessus, EDZ, or Throne World until you find a lobby with Guardians already fishing. That or recruit some friends to fish with you, or use Bungie’s LFG system.

Next, when a Public Event starts and removes the fishing spot and all the Focused Fishing, don’t worry and don’t move. The trick is to stockpile as many Legendary fish as you can. Have other Guardians complete the Public Event.

Once it is over and a new fishing spot has spawned, have the other Guardians start fishing. Then, and only then, can you move and collect all your Legendary fish. With this method, you’ll acquire a high Focused Fishing meter the moment fishing becomes available, which gives you a much better window of time to catch Exotic fish.

By sticking to these methods and fishing during Lucky Week, you’ll catch Exotic fish in no time and be able to complete the secret Broken Blade Exotic quest. Good luck!

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023