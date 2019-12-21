Destiny 2 – Where’s Xur? – December 20-24

It’s the weekend, and that means our favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back with some more exotic gear. Alongside the typical Exotic Engram, Xur is selling the Two-Tailed Fox Exotic rocket launcher, Contraverse Hold Warlock gauntlets, Assassin’s Cowl Hunter helmet, and the Dunemarchers Titan leg armor.

Where is Xur Located This Week?

This week, Xur can be found on Titan. He’s in his typical spot, tucked away in a dark room like normal.

If you don’t know how to get there, land at The Rig on Titan. From there, head north past all the Fallen. Once you reach a more open area, look to your left. You should see an area you can drop down to next to the water. Jump down there and scan the nearby buildings for an open door. Xur will be waiting inside. If you’re having trouble finding him, just try to make your way to the location on the map below.

What is Xur Selling This Week?

Here are all the weapons and armor Xur brought with him this weekend as well as the associated Legendary Shard prices:

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Two-Tailed Fox (Rocket Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

Contraverse Hold (Warlock gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards

Assassin’s Cowl (Hunter helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers (Titan leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

As always, if you don’t like the stuff Xur is selling, you can always test your luck with the more expensive Exotic Engram, which now offers a much better value proposition thanks to some recent changes. The new Season of Dawn update made some tweaks to Exotic Engrams, so now every Exotic Engram you pick up will act as an Isochronal Engram, meaning it’ll only give you an Exotic you don’t have. This goes for the ones you can buy from Xur, too, so you have a shot at getting one of the brand-new Season of Dawn Exotics every week. If you’ve already amassed a collection of Exotic weapons and armor from playing hundreds of hours of Destiny 2, then your odds of getting a relatively recent Exotic are pretty good.

Also, considering The Dawning is currently underway, why not bake some Strange Cookies for Xur? It’s the least you could do for all the gear he’s brought you over the years.