Destiny 2 – How to Bake

During the Dawning Event in Destiny 2 players are tasked with baking different types of recipes and delivering to various NPCs to unlock rewards. In this guide we’ll explain how to bake in Destiny 2 for the Dawning event.

How to Bake in Destiny 2

Baking in Destiny 2 requires that you have collected three different items that are used in a recipe. But first, you actually need to collect the Holiday Oven 2.0 from Eva Levante. She is located in the Tower between Zavala and the Eververse. Visit Eva and she will give you the Holiday Oven which can be accessed from the Quests Tab in the Director Menu.

Once you are hovered over Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0 you can simply press the corresponding button to open the Details Menu if you want to Bake. That will open the screen above, which you can see has three different slots for ingredients and then slots at the bottom for different recipes that you’ve learned.

Learning recipes is as simple as trying different combinations of collectibles. The ingredients and essence can be found by defeating certain types of enemies, or completing activities, bounties and challenges during the Dawning event.

Different challenges will require that you deliver certain types of treats to different characters to complete quests for event items. Anytime that you do have enough ingredients, you can bake at any time by heading into the Quests tab, selecting the Oven, and then heading to the details section to add the ingredients and bake.