Destiny 2 – Where’s Xur? – December 27-31

It’s the weekend, and that means our favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back with some more exotic gear. Alongside the typical Exotic Engram, Xur is selling the Fighting Lion Exotic grenade launcher, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves Hunter gauntlets, Mk. 44 Stand Asides Titan leg armor, and The Stag helmet for all you Warlocks out there.

Where is Xur Located This Week?

This week, Xur can be found in the EDZ. He’s in his typical spot in the Winding Cove.

If you don’t know how to get there, land at the Winding Cove on Earth. You won’t have to make too far of a trip to reach Xur from the landing zone. Once you spawn in, head north. Keep going until you pass the bridge. From there, you should be able to spot a small ship nestled among a cliffside. Use the conveniently placed ledges on the right side to hop up there and you should find the Agent of the Nine waiting for you on top. If you’re having trouble finding him, just try to make your way to the location on the map below.

What is Xur Selling This Week?

Here are all the weapons and armor Xur brought with him this weekend as well as the associated Legendary Shard prices:

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Fighting Lion (Grenade Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves (Hunter gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Titan leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

The Stag (Warlock helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards

As always, if you don’t like the stuff Xur is selling, you can always test your luck with the more expensive Exotic Engram, which now offers a much better value proposition thanks to some recent changes. The new Season of Dawn update made some tweaks to Exotic Engrams, so now every Exotic Engram you pick up will act as an Isochronal Engram, meaning it’ll only give you an Exotic you don’t have. This goes for the ones you can buy from Xur, too, so you have a shot at getting one of the brand-new Season of Dawn Exotics every week. If you’ve already amassed a collection of Exotic weapons and armor from playing hundreds of hours of Destiny 2, then your odds of getting a relatively recent Exotic are pretty good.

Iron Banner is currently underway, and the Fighting Lion makes a decent weapon in the Crucible. You should definitely pick one up if you don’t have one already.