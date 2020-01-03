Destiny 2 – Where’s Xur? – January 3-7

It’s the weekend, and that means our favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back with some more exotic gear. Alongside the typical Exotic Engram, Xur is selling the Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun, the St0mp-EE5 Exotic Hunter leg armor, the Dunemarchers Exotic Titan leg armor, and the Sanguine Alchemy Exotic Warlock chest armor.

Where is Xur Location this Week?

This week, Xur can be found on Io. He’s in his typical spot in a cave in Giant’s Scar.

If you don’t know how to get there, land at Giant’s Scar on Io. You won’t have to make too far of a trip to reach Xur from the landing zone. Once you spawn in, head straight, through the tunnel and into the area where the public event normally spawns. You’re going to want to head to the back left part of the area and look for a cave. Xur will be waiting deep inside the cave. You’ll know you’re in the right cave if you see a patrol on the way in. Xur is just a little bit further. If you’re having trouble finding him, just try to make your way to the location on the map below

What is Xur Selling This Week?

Here are all the weapons and armor Xur brought with him this weekend as well as the associated Legendary Shard prices:

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Lord of Wolves (Shotgun) – 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5 (Hunter leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers (Titan leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

Sanguine Alchemy (Warlock chest armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

If you missed out on getting Dunemarchers two weeks ago, then you’re in luck because Xur brought it back this weekend for some reason. Also, if you’re in the market for a new weapon to use in the Crucible, then look no further than the Lord of Wolves. If nothing in Xur’s inventory seems all that appealing to you, then you can always test your luck with the Exotic Engram. Thanks to some changes in Season of Dawn, it’ll give you an Exotic you don’t already have, making it a safe bet if you’re trying to fill out your collection. If you’ve already amassed a huge Exotic collection, then you’ll have a much better chance of getting one of the new Season of Dawn Exotics because of the Exotic Engram changes.