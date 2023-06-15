Diablo 4 Glyph Farming Guide: Best Locations and Dungeons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 gives players a lot of ways to improve their character. Whether players improve their character through legendary equipment, farming dungeons, or Glyphs for the Paragon Board, there are many ways to make a build stronger. Glyphs are essential to gain a considerable boost in stats on the Paragon Board, so it is necessary to know where to farm them quickly. Here are the best locations for farming Glyphs in Diablo 4.

Best Locations for Farming Glyphs in Diablo 4

While Glyphs can be found anywhere in Diablo 4, two methods have higher chances. Below you will find the two best ways to farm this helpful item.

Glyph Farming in Nightmare Dungeons

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best way to farm Glyphs in Diablo 4 is through Nightmare Dungeons. Nightmare Dungeons are unlocked after beating the main story and completing the first Capstone Dungeon. Once players complete the Capstone Dungeon — they will unlock World Tier 3 and officially get the chance to take on Nightmare Dungeons. Players can activate these more challenging dungeons using Nightmare Sigils in the Consumables tab. After using a Nightmare Sigil, Nightmare Dungeons will have a red icon on it.

Inside Nightmare Dungeons, more challenging enemies and buffs or debuffs are applied to the player. More likely than not, players will come out with a handful of Glyphs for the Paragon Board. There wasn’t one time I fought my way through a Nightmare Dungeon and came out with zero Glyphs — so the chances seem to be close to 100 percent.

Glyph Farming by Completing Grim Favors

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another way to farm Glyphs is by completing Grim Favors given by The Tree of Whispers. These timed challenges will appear on your map in red, and there are high chances of Glyphs dropping during them. It’s highly recommended doing the Grim Favors in Cellars, as I have realized that the treasure chests rewarded to players for completing the cellar usually have a Glyph inside. Use the image below as a reference to what Cellars Grim Favors logo looks like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: The Best Legendary Farming Spots in Diablo 4

How to Use Glyphs in Diablo 4

Glyphs can only be used when players reach level 50 and unlock the Paragon Board. The Paragon Board is different than the skill tree as it increases specific stats instead of improving skills — and as you make your way through it, there will be Glyph Sockets. Once at a Glyph Socket, select one of your Glyphs to insert it and get a massive boost in stats. Players can access the Paragon Board by heading into their Abilities tab and scrolling over to the Paragon Board option.

How to Upgrade Glyphs in Diablo 4

Players can upgrade Glyphs by completing Nightmare Dungeons. After beating the dungeon, a white orb will surround the player, where they will have the opportunity to upgrade the Glyph of their choosing. Sometimes it will require beating more than one Nightmare Dungeon to upgrade a Glyph to the next level, so be patient and keep fighting through these challenging dungeons. A Glyph can be upgraded more than once, and every time it reaches a new level, the amount of “Nightmare Dungeon Experience Points” it will require will increase for the following Glyph level.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023