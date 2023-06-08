Diablo 4 Salt Begets Salt Quest Guide: How to Find Tuji

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Salt Begets Salt side quest in Diablo 4 is a tricky one because of the Qara-Yusi Stronghold and finding Tuji the goat can be difficult. We’ve got you covered — here is your step-by-step guide to completing the Diablo 4 Salt Begets Salt side quest.

How to complete Diablo 4 Salt Begets Salt Side Quest, Explained

After getting the Diablo 4 Salt Begets Salt side quest from Jargal near the Jirandai waypoint in the Untamed Scarps, which lies in the south of Dry Steppes, you’re next objective is to find Tuji, the goat.

Where to Find Tuji in Diablo 4 Salt Begets Salt

You’ll find Tuji’s dead goat body on the ground near the bend in the road at Qara-Yisu. Interact with the goat body and then bring Tuji back to Jargal. You can do this quickly by fast traveling to the Jirandai waypoint.

You can travel back to Jargal and finish the Salt Begets Salt side quest to receive around 6,000 XP, some gold, and a Veiled Crystal, but before you can do that, you need to clear the Qara-Yisu Stronghold before heading back.

How to Complete the Qara-Yisu Stronghold in Diablo 4

To find Tuji, you need to clear the Qara-Yisu Stronghold. The enemies will be two levels higher than you which makes this task very difficult, but doable with my help.

Your first objective is to break all three Infernal Spires around Qara-Yisu. Multiple elite enemies will spawn as you do this, so focus on clearing them out instead of bashing the red spire.

For the Infernal Spire in the middle, I found a cheese where you can jump across the cavern and range attack all the enemies on the other side safely. They just stand there and take damage, so use that to your benefit if defeating the Infernal Spires here becomes difficult.

How to Defeat Utulku, The Voice Below in Diablo 4

After breaking all three Infernal Spires, you need to defeat the Qara-Yisu boss named Utulku, The Voice Below. When I attempted to defeat Utulku, I died four times — so I have some advise you should take to not die.

Utulku, The Voice Below only has one attack. All you need to do is clear out the small enemies he summons which is easy. The hard part is watching out for his red lightning attacks.

When a ring of red lightning appears around you, make sure to step out of that circle as fast as possible. If you stay in the red circle for more than two seconds, your health will drain down to zero. This is what killed me several times.

If you are careful throughout this fight to deal damage when you can and step back out of the red lightning circles when necessary, you’ll defeat Utulku.

With Utulku dead, do the last Qara-Yisu Stronghold objective to bring the town back and create a waypoint. Now, you can find Tiju and finish the Salt Begets Salt side quest in Diablo 4.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023