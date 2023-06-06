Diablo 4 Shockwave Aspect Location

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Aspects are incredibly powerful drops that can completely change your Diablo 4 build. Some of them are acquired by completing dungeons for the first time, but the best ones in the game come from random drops just like the best weapons and armor. For Druids, Shockwave is one of the strongest Aspects to have. Unfortunately, unlocking the Shockwave Aspect is easier said than done, and Druids have a lot of frustration ahead of them if they’re looking to grind for this specific drop.

How to Get the Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4

The Shockwave Aspect is a random drop in Diablo 4. Just like other Aspects, it can be found attached to specific pieces of gear that you obtain throughout your adventure. The Shockwave Aspect can be found on any weapon or gloves. Once you find a piece of gear with the Aspect attached, just visit an Occultist in Kyovashad or the town of your choice and have it extracted.

Gear with Aspects won’t start dropping until you reach the more difficult parts of Diablo 4, and you’ll have a higher chance of getting good drops with the best Aspects on higher World Tiers. World Tier 2 is available right from the get-go, but you should advance to World Tier 3 whenever you have the chance if you want a shot at the best gear. Make sure you’ve got a decent build going though, otherwise World Tier 3 will be super challenging.

Since the Shockwave Aspect drops from gloves and weapons, your best bet at obtaining it will be the Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad that exchanges goods for Murmuring Obols. You can get these by grinding public events throughout Sanctuary and then spend them on specific pieces of gear like gloves, one-handed weapons, and two-handed weapons, all of which can come with the Shockwave Aspect.

If you’re in the endgame of Diablo 4, then you can grind Helltide events for a shot at obtaining the Shockwave Aspect. Helltide events pop up randomly throughout Sanctuary and give you Abberant Cinders as a reward, which can be exchanged for pieces of gear at Helltide Chests. The best gear drops from these Helltide Chests, meaning anything you obtain from them will have a higher chance of coming with an Aspect. Strongholds and Dungeons should give good gear as well.

Ultimately, you’re left at the will of RNG on this one. Some players will get the Shockwave Aspect after a few Helltide runs or from their first few purchases from the Purveyor of Curiosities — or maybe even a world drop — but others will bash their heads against the wall for hours in search of this fabled Aspect. That’s the game, though. Once you get your hands on the Shockwave Aspect, however, you’ll be able to perfect your build and stomp through just about anything.

