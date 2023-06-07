Diablo 4 Traveler’s Prayer Guide: How to Give Thanks at the Shrine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has its fair share of puzzles and mysteries that keep the player guessing and wondering what actions to take. One such mystery is included in the Travelers Prayer quest — where you are told to give thanks at a nearby shrine. So have you made it to the shrine but are unsure of your next move? This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding the Travelers Prayer and how to give thanks at the shrine in Diablo 4.

How to Give Thanks at the Shrine During the Traveler’s Prayer Quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can give thank the shrine during the Travelers Prayer side quest by heading into their emote wheel and selecting the “Thanks” emote. First, make your way to the shrine location shown in the image below (where my marker lies.)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, walk up next to the shrine and press E on the keyboard for PC players or up on the D-pad for console players and select the “Thanks” emote. You may have to toggle over to the second page of the emote wheel for the Thanks emote to become an option.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After successfully using the Thanks emote — a chest will appear, and the side quest will end.

If you find yourself stuck in another side quest and there seems to be no answer at all — when in doubt, go through your emote wheel and use all of them. I have found myself unsure of what to do while at the objective marker, to solve it eventually using a specific emote. The Secret of the Spring Riddle is a perfect example. Usually, a hint is provided for the player in the quest description, giving you an idea of which should be used so you don’t waste too much time going through all of them!

Keep in mind that there is a customization option at the bottom of the Emote Wheel for those who want to organize their emotes how they see fit. This customization option also allows the player to add shortcuts for potions, invite friends, and much more.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023