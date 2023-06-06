How to Solve the Secret of the Spring Riddle in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 features a rich world filled with secrets and puzzles that challenge the player’s mind. Puzzles are more complex than they have previously been in the series, and this is especially true for the ones that require emotes. The Secret of the Spring side quest is a perfect example, where players must equip a specific emote to complete the quest and receive the reward. This guide will cover solving the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4.

Solution to the Secret of the Spring Riddle in Diablo 4

Like all the Ally of the Bear Tribe Quests, Secret of the Spring occurs in Fractured Peaks. Solving the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4 is as easy as using the Wait Emote next to the spring. To start this quest, head to the location shown in the image below in the Fractured Peaks region. The quest begins where my marker lies.

The Secret of the Spring side quest will bring you to the location marked by a blue circle to the north — a small spring in the ground.

To complete the riddle of this quest, all you need to do is use the Wait Emote next to the spring. To access your emote wheel, press down E on a keyboard for PC players or up on the D-pad for controllers.

Select the Wait Emote to complete the quest, and a treasure chest will appear.

How to Add the Wait Emote in Diablo 4

If you don’t have the Wait Emote available, you must add it to your wheel. This is as easy as hitting the customize button under the Emote Wheel, scrolling down to Wait, and assigning it to an open slot. In the customization option, there are ways to create shortcuts for Elixirs and potions, a quicker way to invite friends to your party, and much more!

If you find yourself stuck trying to solve a side quest or riddle in Diablo 4 when in doubt, use an emote. I have solved puzzles that seem to have no answers by scrolling through my emotes and finally hitting on the right one. It’s time-consuming but well worth the rewards!

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023