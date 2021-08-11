Update 1.11 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZA/UM has now released patches for the PS4 and PS5 versions of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. The patch number for PS4 is 1.11 while on the PS5 version of the number comes out as 01.011.000.

It appears this patch released today are only for the PlayStation versions of the game. It does not appear as if a patch is now available for those that own the game on PC. It looks like some memory and save file optimizations have taken place. Controller improvements have also been made.

The patch notes that have been posted come from the game’s official website. You can read the full details posted down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Memory optimisations for PlayStation 4 and 5.

File management refactoring and save game optimisation.

Controller and player interaction improvements.

The last update to come to the game was patch 1.09. You can see those details below from the PS4’s update history via OrbisPatches.com.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Fixing bug with gameplay pause menu shown on create new character menu

Fix hang when try to talk with Klaasje

Fix rare hang on ZA/UM logo intro

Voice Over fixes

Disco Elysium is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 platforms. The game is still scheduled to be released on more platforms at a later unconfirmed date.