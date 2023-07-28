DMZ Air Supremacy Mission Guide | How to Control 3 SAM Sites Simultaneously

Image: Activision

Although some of the faction missions part of Warzone’s DMZ mode feature multiple steps, some like the White Lotus Tier 4 Air Supremacy mission are way simpler. But being straightforward does not mean that the mission is a cakewalk. With that said, and to help you complete the mission and get an extra JOKR, here’s how to complete the Air Supremacy Mission in Warzone DMZ.

DMZ Air Supremacy Mission Guide

Overall, in order to complete the White Lotus Tier 4 Air Supremacy mission in DMZ, you will be tasked with capturing three SAM sites simultaneously while deployed to any of the game’s available open-world maps. Although how many SAM sites will spawn on the map is up to luck, all sites can be captured by heading to and interacting with them before staying within reach for a set amount of time (around 1 minute).

In the map view, all SAM sites will be represented by the Missile symbol, as you can see in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s important to point out that all sites will be heavily guarded, so make sure you and your party are geared up before attempting to capture even one.

How to Control 3 SAM Sites Simultaneously in Warzone DMZ

Taking into account that after being captured, the SAM sites can be recaptured by NPCs and rival squads, as well as the fact that they spawn in all of the game’s maps, we recommend that those looking to complete the Air Supremacy Mission in DMZ head to Al-Marzah. The reason for that lies in the fact that, given the map’s size, there are higher chances of it featuring 3+ SAM sites.

With that said, once deployed, you will be able to control 3 SAM Sites simultaneously by heading to them in order and then capturing them in quick succession. Just remember that time is in the essence when completing this mission, as you will be running up against any players interested in them.

If you are part of a squad, applying a divide-and-conquer strategy will be our main recommendation, as it will allow you to capture either two or in the best-case scenario all three sites in one fell swoop. It is also vital that you keep in mind that using a vehicle to move from one site to the other is a must no matter if you are playing solo or with a group.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023