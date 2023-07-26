DMZ Caved In Mission Guide | Smuggling Record Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ players will be highly familiar with the White Lotus Faction missions and one which people tend to wonder about is Caved In. This mission tasks you with doing a document swap and without knowing where to go, it can be difficult to complete at first. This article will take you through where to find the Smuggling Records in DMZ and how to complete the mission.

Smuggling Record Location in DMZ

You will be able to find the Smuggling Records in the Sattiq Cave Complex and you need to bring a boat along with you. This is because you have to dock the boat as part of the mission. It should be noted that there are a few ways you can travel to the area through the river as I have indicated above with the dashed lines. I recommend approaching from the south side since there are plenty of fuelling areas to use if you need them.

When you are inside the caves, dock the boat at the fuelling station and then hop off onto land. Be very careful when you first enter the area as it is likely swarming with enemies — you can bring your most powerful weapons along with you if you feel that you need some extra backup. The Smuggling Records are found next to the bed on the ground in the hut/shack which is on the left-side cave wall.

All you have to do is go near the Records and then interact to pick them up. You are now ready for the next part of the mission.

Where to Find Sensitive Documents in DMZ

The final part of the Caved In Faction mission involves you placing “Sensitive Documents” in the same place where you found the Smuggling Records. These documents can be found in Safes but they can also be dropped by enemies. The “Destroy Supplies” contracts are an excellent source of getting Sensitive Documents fast so I recommend completing these contracts.

After you have acquired Sensitive Documents, make your way back to the original location of the Smuggling Records. Move your Crosshair next to the bed when standing close and you will be able to interact to place the Sensitive Documents on the ground. I am pleased to tell you that you have now just completed the Caved In mission — well done!

