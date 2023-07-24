Image: Activision

After dropping into any of the available open-world maps featured as part of Warzone’s DMZ mode, you will be able to get access to a wide array of items, going form Gold Skulls to Classified and Sensitive Documents. But where can you find the documents?

DMZ Classified and Sensitive Document Locations

You can find Classified and Sensitive Documents in DMZ on Police Stations, Safes, as well as in Strongholds and locked areas located across the game’s many maps —Vondel, Ashika Island, Al-Mazrah, etc). It is also possible to find them inside locked caches and bags. With that said, and unfortunately for all looking for a few 100% guaranteed spawn points for both Classified and Sensitive Documents, they are considered random loot.

It’s important to point out that, differently from the Police Stations, which can be entered at all times and in their majority fully explored without the use of keys, you will need to collect set keys in order to enter the locked buildings and open locked caches/bags, and Stronghold Cards in order to enter the game’s many Strongholds.

As the locations of the Police Stations and Safes which may feature both the Classified and Sensitive Documents in Warzone DMZ will not be marked in the main map of its available areas (on their majority), you can check out the locations of all Police Stations and possible safe spawn points on Vondel and Al-Mazrah, as well as all Ashika Island possible safe spawn locations, below.

All Police Stations and Safes in Al-Mazrah

As the biggest map in DMZ, Al-Mazrah features more than 50 potential chest spawn locations as well as three Police Stations, located west of East Suburbs (zone H5), north of Al-Mazrah city (zone F5), and in the southeast portion of Sa’id City.

You can check out the exact locations of all possible safe spawns, as well as the map placement of all police stations (marked in blue) in the map below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map:

Image: Activision, HZHub

All Police Stations and Safes in Vondel

Differently from Al-Mazrah, Vondel will feature a single Police Station, which will be marked in the in-game map and located in zone G5, between the Mall and the Museum areas. The map can also feature up to 16 Safes, with the large majority of them being located in the map’s southwest and east portion.

You can check out the exact locations of all possible safe spawns, as well as the location of the Vondel Police Station below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map:

Image: Activision, HZHub

All Safe Locations on Ashika Island

Safes can spawn in 11 locations in Ashika Island, with the biggest concentration being located in the Town Center area (zone E5), where you can find 3 if you are lucky. There are no Police Stations on the map.

You can check out the exact locations of all possible safe spawns on the map below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map:

Image: Activision, HZHub

You can also check out the location of all Hidden caches available in the maps in our All Warzone DMZ Hidden Cache Locations guide. As an extra, you will be able to have the location of certain chests marked on your map (and minimap) by accepting set contracts.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

