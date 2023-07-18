Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During your many drops into Warzone’s DMZ mode, you will be able to come across some truly lavish items, from wine bottles, and hardware to Golden Skulls, the latter of which is rightfully extremely hard to come by given their selling price and the way that finding and delivering them play a big part in unlocking new insured weapon slots. But where can you find Gold Skulls in DMZ?

How to Get and Where to Find Gold Skulls in DMZ

Although the best way to get Gold Skulls in Warzone DMZ can be done by killing bosses such as The Scavenger and The Bombmaker, as they are all guaranteed to drop the item upon death, you can also find them inside safes and crates/bags, as well as by exploring several locked buildings and Police Stations scattered through the game’s many maps, where they will spawn in most cases as random loot.

With that said, here are a few places that are guaranteed (in 9 out of 10 cases) to feature Golden Skulls in Warzone DMZ:

Where to Find a Guaranteed Gold Skull in Al Mazrah

Apart from the ones randomly featured inside safes, caches, and in the many Police Stations on the map, we were able to find a Gold Skull in Al Mazrah by heading to Sawah Hotel, located in Sawah Village. Once there, you will be able to, if you are lucky, find one inside rooms 302 and 303. But be advised, as the only way to enter the rooms can be performed by heading to the roof of the Hotel and then jumping down toward them.

If you are unlucky and the hotel area it’s set as a Stronghold during your deployment, the above method will not work as the ceiling windows will be closed with unbreakable planks.

You can check out the Hotel’s location on the map below:

Where to Find a Guaranteed Gold Skull in Vondel

Apart from the ones which can be found randomly inside safes and Police Stations, we were able to find a Golden Skull inside the Bridge Stach in almost every one of your deployments into Vondel. The locked stach will be located in zone E5, submerged below a bridge located south of the Cemetery area and left from the Market.

You can check out the exact location of the Bridge Stach below:

Where to Find a Guaranteed Gold Skull on Ashika Island

Apart from the Golden Skulls which can be acquired by defeating bosses and randomly exploring caches through Ashika Island, you will be able to find a guaranteed Golden Skull inside the locked cache in the Shipwreck area. The ship featuring the cache in question will be located in the spot marked on the map below.

Once at the ship marked above, you will be able to find the locked cache submerged among the metal crates inside it. The cache will also be located a few meters away from the area’s contraband package. But remember, as with all locked catches in the game, you will need to make use of its set key, in this case, the H.M.S Shipwreck one in order to open the crate and get the Skull.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

