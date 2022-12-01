Are you wondering where all police station locations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are? A mission in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode called Badge of Honor requires you to obtain a Basilisk handgun. The Basilisk handgun can be found in the Al Mazrah map from enemies and loot. Still, the mission can only be completed by finding a Basilisk in Police Stations spread throughout Al Mazrah, which can be challenging to find because they are not marked on your map. Here is everything you need to know about all police station locations in Warzone 2.

All Police Station Locations in Warzone 2

There are a total of three police stations found in Al Mazrah. We have provided you with their coordinates and a brief location description so you can easily find them.

Police Station Number One

You can find the first Police Station by locating the D5 coordinates on your map. These coordinates lead you to Sa’id City, where you can find the Police Station across the street from a giant shopping center.

Police Station Number Two

You can find the second Police Station by locating the F2 coordinates on your map. These coordinates lead you to a river on both sides of the Police Station. You can easily reach this station by boat.

Police Station Number Three

You can find the third Police Station by locating the G5 coordinates on your map. These coordinates lead you to an area southeast of the Mawizeh Marshlands. The Police Station is on a different river bank which you can also access by boat.

How to Complete the Badge of Honor Mission in Warzone 2

Once you have located one of the three Police Stations, you can find a Basilisk handgun inside. You will then need to achieve 13 kills via headshots and then extract with the Basilisk. Remember that only Basilisks found in the three police stations above will count towards the Badge of Honor mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022