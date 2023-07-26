DMZ Upgraded Arsenal Mission Guide: Where to Buy Suppressors

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty Warzone DMZ has plenty of faction missions to work your way through and one of these is a White Lotus mission named Upgraded Arsenal. This mission has gone through some iterations and so players will be on the hunt for the updated info. This article will take you through how to complete Upgraded Arsenal in DMZ and where to buy Suppressors.

Where to Buy Suppressors in DMZ for Upgraded Arsenal?

You can buy Suppressors at Workbenches and you will be able to find these benches right next to Buy Stations: the shopping cart symbol on the map. I recommend booting up any location of your choosing such as Vondel and then just farming for some cash at first. You need $3000 for purchasing a suppressor so there is no reason to rush to a Workbench when you just start the round. Complete some Contracts and you will have the $3000 required in no time.

When you have at least $3000, make your way to a Workbench (cabinets with equipment on them) and then interact with it. Choose the weapon you wish to attach the Suppressor to (I’d choose one that you use the most) and go to the “Muzzle” section below the stats.

Buy the Suppressor from within that section for $3000, a Suppressor has the pro of “Sound Suppression” in their descriptions — the FSS Covert V is a Suppressor for example.

How to Complete Upgraded Arsenal in DMZ

After you have bought and attached a Suppressor to your weapon, you have now completed the first objective of Upgraded Arsenal. For the final part, all you have to do is eliminate six enemies while using your weapon with the Suppressor on it. In the past, you had to kill specific enemies but for the mission now it is much simpler.

Just go to any crowded area with enemies for quickness and eliminate six of them, easy as that. Now that you know how to complete Upgraded Arsenal, you can hop back into DMZ and get it complete!

