DMZ Chemist’s Sources Mission Guide | Chemist Intel Location

In order to complete the Chemist’s Sources Mission in Warzone DMZ, you will be tasked with getting the Chemist Intel and then using it in order to find the location of a hidden Russian Gas Sample. But how can you get the Chemist Intel in the first place? And after getting the item, where can you find the Russian Gas Sample?

Where and How to Get the Chemist Intel

You will be able to get the Chemist Intel in Warzone DMZ by killing The Chemist and then looting the document from the area around his corpse. The Chemist can be found in Al-Mazrah. More specifically, you will be able to find the boss by heading to the center of the radiation zone. The zone will be easy to find and will be marked on the map by its Yellow outline and symbol.

To easily find the boss, just stay inside the radiation zone until the cursor indicates the boss’ location, or the warning indicating its appearance appears, and then head there. The Chemist will be easily recognizable given his Yellow assemble. But be advised, as like all the other commanders in the game, he will not go down easily.

Before heading to the radiation zone, however, I recommend that you head to a Buy Station and then purchase a wide array of Masks in order to counter the damage the radiation will cause. Buying 2 to 3 masks will do the trick in most scenarios. Once at any Buy Station, you will be able to purchase as many masks as you wish for 2,000 Dollars each.

If you are having trouble killing the commander, we highly advise that you check out a cheese strategy sure to allow you to kill The Chemist easily in Warzone DMZ.

Where to Find the Russian Gas Sample

After defeating The Chemist and getting the Intel, you will be able to find the Russian Gas Sample by heading to the maze situated between the Fire Department and the Floating District areas in Vondel, under sector C6.

Once at the maze, you will be able to find the Russian Gas Sample and thus complete the Chemist’s Sources Mission in DMZ by heading to the spot marked below, where you will be able to spot the item at the foot of a statue.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023